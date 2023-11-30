Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

The Average American Spends This Much on Food — See How You Stack Up

3 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
Female customer shopping with smartphone checklist, taking products from shelf at the shop.
PixelsEffect / Getty Images

The spending habits of Americans on food and other categories offer a window into the nation’s economic behavior. It may be worthwhile to explore these expenditures in detail, with a focus on food spending, and see how different age groups stack up.

Overall Average American Spending on Food

According to Sunmark, the average American spends about $11.95 daily on groceries. This figure, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, encompasses a wide range of necessary and discretionary spending across various age groups. The report also indicates that Americans spend the least on alcohol, pets, and vehicle insurance — at least in terms of the categories cited — on a daily basis.

Spending by Category

  • Housing (Rent/Homeownership): The largest expense, with an average daily spending of $32.59.
  • Utilities: A significant daily cost at $10.51.
  • Health Insurance: An average daily expense of $9.35.
  • Charitable donations: Americans contribute an average of $5.13 daily.
  • Education: Daily spending averages $4.08.
  • Gasoline: A daily expense of $5.39.
  • Vehicle insurance: One of the lower expenses at $2.65 daily.
  • Eating out: A notable daily expense of $9.22.
  • Entertainment: Americans spend an average of $8.78 daily.
  • Cellphone service: Costs average $3.06 daily.
  • Clothing and apparel: Daily spending is around $5.02.
  • Pets: A daily average spend of $1.95.

Spending by Age Group

  • Under 25 (Gen Z): This group spends the least in almost every category, with notable exceptions in education, gasoline, cellphone service, and clothing. Their daily grocery expenditure is $6.57.
  • Ages 25-34 (millennials): Millennials spend more overall than other groups but don’t lead in any specific category. Their daily grocery spending is $10.89.
  • Ages 35-44 (younger Gen Xers): This group spends the most on groceries, averaging $14.05 daily. They also lead in housing and utilities expenses.
  • Ages 45-54 (older Gen Xers): Shouldering a high utility spend as well, this group’s daily grocery spending is $14.01.
  • Ages 55-64 (younger baby boomers): They spend $12.78 daily on groceries, with a notable expenditure on health insurance.
  • Ages 65 and older (older baby boomers): This group spends a daily expenditure of $10.45, and more on health insurance than most.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

Food Spending and Income Levels

The USDA’s Economic Research Service provides a broader perspective, noting that in 2022, U.S. consumers, businesses, and government entities spent $2.39 trillion on food and beverages. This includes both grocery store purchases and meals eaten out. The report also highlighted that food spending as a share of income declines as income rises. For instance, households in the lowest income quintile spent an average of $5,090 on food, representing 31.2% of their income, while those in the highest income quintile spent $15,713, accounting for only 8% of their income.

Eating Out vs. Cooking at Home

One-third of the U.S. food dollar was spent on eating-out services in 2021, indicating a significant portion of food expenditure goes to food-service establishments like restaurants. This trend suggests a preference for convenience and dining experiences over home-cooked meals.

These statistics not only reveal the average expenditure on food but also underscore the variations across different income levels and age groups. Whether you’re a young professional or a retiree, understanding these figures can help you gauge where your own food spending stands in comparison to the national average and make informed decisions about your budgeting and lifestyle choices.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Mark Cuban: This 1 Thing Will Help You Build Wealth

Wealth

Mark Cuban: This 1 Thing Will Help You Build Wealth

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Subtle Signs Someone Is Fake Rich vs Actually Rich

Wealth

Subtle Signs Someone Is Fake Rich vs Actually Rich

November 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Most Common Over-the-Top Expenses of the Super Rich

Wealth

7 Most Common Over-the-Top Expenses of the Super Rich

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don’t

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don't

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Wealth

How To Become Rich on an Average Salary

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why So Many High Earners Are Not Wealthy

Wealth

Why So Many High Earners Are Not Wealthy

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Erin Talks Money: 7 Choices That Build Real Wealth

Wealth

Erin Talks Money: 7 Choices That Build Real Wealth

November 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Cost of Living on Florida’s Pristine Coasts: Is It Worth It?

Wealth

The Cost of Living on Florida's Pristine Coasts: Is It Worth It?

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Most Affordable Cities To Live on a Boat

Wealth

9 Most Affordable Cities To Live on a Boat

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Expert Wealth Planner: Here’s How ‘Money Dysmorphia’ Could Be Keeping You From Getting Rich

Wealth

I'm an Expert Wealth Planner: Here's How 'Money Dysmorphia' Could Be Keeping You From Getting Rich

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

Wealth

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You’re Wasting Money

Wealth

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You're Wasting Money

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Become Rich on a Low Income

Wealth

9 Ways To Become Rich on a Low Income

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Coins Made After the Year 2000 Are Worth Up to $2,000

Wealth

These 5 Coins Made After the Year 2000 Are Worth Up to $2,000

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 3 Frugal Habits I’ll Never Try Again

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 3 Frugal Habits I'll Never Try Again

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them — Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

Wealth

6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them -- Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

November 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!