The Average American Spends This Much on Food — See How You Stack Up

The spending habits of Americans on food and other categories offer a window into the nation’s economic behavior. It may be worthwhile to explore these expenditures in detail, with a focus on food spending, and see how different age groups stack up.

Overall Average American Spending on Food

According to Sunmark, the average American spends about $11.95 daily on groceries. This figure, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, encompasses a wide range of necessary and discretionary spending across various age groups. The report also indicates that Americans spend the least on alcohol, pets, and vehicle insurance — at least in terms of the categories cited — on a daily basis.

Spending by Category

Housing (Rent/Homeownership): The largest expense, with an average daily spending of $32.59.

The largest expense, with an average daily spending of $32.59. Utilities: A significant daily cost at $10.51.

A significant daily cost at $10.51. Health Insurance: An average daily expense of $9.35.

An average daily expense of $9.35. Charitable donations: Americans contribute an average of $5.13 daily.

Americans contribute an average of $5.13 daily. Education: Daily spending averages $4.08.

Daily spending averages $4.08. Gasoline: A daily expense of $5.39.

A daily expense of $5.39. Vehicle insurance: One of the lower expenses at $2.65 daily.

One of the lower expenses at $2.65 daily. Eating out: A notable daily expense of $9.22.

A notable daily expense of $9.22. Entertainment: Americans spend an average of $8.78 daily.

Americans spend an average of $8.78 daily. Cellphone service: Costs average $3.06 daily.

Costs average $3.06 daily. Clothing and apparel: Daily spending is around $5.02.

Daily spending is around $5.02. Pets: A daily average spend of $1.95.

Spending by Age Group

Under 25 (Gen Z): This group spends the least in almost every category, with notable exceptions in education, gasoline, cellphone service, and clothing. Their daily grocery expenditure is $6.57.

This group spends the least in almost every category, with notable exceptions in education, gasoline, cellphone service, and clothing. Their daily grocery expenditure is $6.57. Ages 25-34 (millennials): Millennials spend more overall than other groups but don’t lead in any specific category. Their daily grocery spending is $10.89.

Millennials spend more overall than other groups but don’t lead in any specific category. Their daily grocery spending is $10.89. Ages 35-44 (younger Gen Xers): This group spends the most on groceries, averaging $14.05 daily. They also lead in housing and utilities expenses.

This group spends the most on groceries, averaging $14.05 daily. They also lead in housing and utilities expenses. Ages 45-54 (older Gen Xers): Shouldering a high utility spend as well, this group’s daily grocery spending is $14.01.

Shouldering a high utility spend as well, this group’s daily grocery spending is $14.01. Ages 55-64 (younger baby boomers): They spend $12.78 daily on groceries, with a notable expenditure on health insurance.

They spend $12.78 daily on groceries, with a notable expenditure on health insurance. Ages 65 and older (older baby boomers): This group spends a daily expenditure of $10.45, and more on health insurance than most.

Food Spending and Income Levels

The USDA’s Economic Research Service provides a broader perspective, noting that in 2022, U.S. consumers, businesses, and government entities spent $2.39 trillion on food and beverages. This includes both grocery store purchases and meals eaten out. The report also highlighted that food spending as a share of income declines as income rises. For instance, households in the lowest income quintile spent an average of $5,090 on food, representing 31.2% of their income, while those in the highest income quintile spent $15,713, accounting for only 8% of their income.

Eating Out vs. Cooking at Home

One-third of the U.S. food dollar was spent on eating-out services in 2021, indicating a significant portion of food expenditure goes to food-service establishments like restaurants. This trend suggests a preference for convenience and dining experiences over home-cooked meals.

These statistics not only reveal the average expenditure on food but also underscore the variations across different income levels and age groups. Whether you’re a young professional or a retiree, understanding these figures can help you gauge where your own food spending stands in comparison to the national average and make informed decisions about your budgeting and lifestyle choices.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

