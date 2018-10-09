Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

How Much is Eric Trump Worth?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Trump-FBI, New York, United States - 09 Aug 2022
Yuki Iwamura / AP / Shutterstock.com

Eric Trump (38), the son of former President Donald Trump, is an American businessman, philanthropist, reality show personality and political activist who has lately criticized the recent FBI raid on his father’s Florida home — Mar-a-Lago — while reiterating how targeted his family is by the media.

See: 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay 

He has not been free from controversy himself, as his charitable foundation, the Eric Trump Foundation, was investigated by the attorney general in the state of New York in 2017. This event led him to place the foundation under new leadership.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

He has made most of his money as an executive and trustee of The Trump Organization, and has filled many roles within that organization. Between his salary, properties and trust, he holds an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His properties, which include private residences, a winery and a stake in a game preserve, are part of his wealth portfolio. He and older brother Donald Trump Jr. often work together and share leadership roles within the organization. He is the executive vice president for The Trump Organization.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In 2012, he was recognized in Forbes’ Top 30 under 30 in real estate.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Career

Eric Frederick Trump is the third child born to Donald and Ivana Trump in New York City on Jan. 6, 1984. While he attended the same private schools as his siblings, he decided to attend Georgetown University, rather than the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with a degree in finance and management in 2006. After finishing school, he joined the family business.

He first became a public figure as a part of the NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” where he was a regular presence and eventually served as a judge of the competition.

Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
More: Top 10 Richest People in the World

Eric Trump married Lara Lea Yunaska, a news producer, in 2014. They have two children together.

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to a previous version of this report.

Share This Article:

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.