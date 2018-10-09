How Much is Eric Trump Worth?

Eric Trump (38), the son of former President Donald Trump, is an American businessman, philanthropist, reality show personality and political activist who has lately criticized the recent FBI raid on his father’s Florida home — Mar-a-Lago — while reiterating how targeted his family is by the media.

He has not been free from controversy himself, as his charitable foundation, the Eric Trump Foundation, was investigated by the attorney general in the state of New York in 2017. This event led him to place the foundation under new leadership.

He has made most of his money as an executive and trustee of The Trump Organization, and has filled many roles within that organization. Between his salary, properties and trust, he holds an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His properties, which include private residences, a winery and a stake in a game preserve, are part of his wealth portfolio. He and older brother Donald Trump Jr. often work together and share leadership roles within the organization. He is the executive vice president for The Trump Organization.

In 2012, he was recognized in Forbes’ Top 30 under 30 in real estate.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Career

Eric Frederick Trump is the third child born to Donald and Ivana Trump in New York City on Jan. 6, 1984. While he attended the same private schools as his siblings, he decided to attend Georgetown University, rather than the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with a degree in finance and management in 2006. After finishing school, he joined the family business.

He first became a public figure as a part of the NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” where he was a regular presence and eventually served as a judge of the competition.

Eric Trump married Lara Lea Yunaska, a news producer, in 2014. They have two children together.

Cynthia Measom contributed to a previous version of this report.

