Trump’s Most Valuable Real Estate Properties Ranked

Value: $310 million

The former president frequently is photographed playing at one of his Trump golf courses, which span from coast to coast and abroad. According to the Trump Golf website, the organization owns or manages 16 courses with three more under construction – one in Oman and two in Indonesia. Two of those three will include residential properties.

And these courses are among Trump’s most valuable holdings. In a March 2023 study of the former president’s financial picture, Forbes put the value of Trump-owned U.S. courses at $216 million – with no debt. That does not include the golf course resorts. Three European properties were valued at $94 million, again with no debt.

Some of the Trump courses are membership only, some open to the public. Membership isn’t cheap. Joining the 36-hole Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for example, costs more than $350,000, with annual feels between $14,000 and $25,000, Page Six reported.

Like Trump, the courses have proved controversial. In 2014, the PGA of America awarded the 2022 PGA Championship to the Bedminster club, which would have made it the first Trump course to host a major championship. But days after pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the organization canceled the contract for the tournament.

R&A, which runs The Open Championship, also has declined to place another edition of the tournament at Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland, which is in its rotation of courses. It last hosted The Open in 2009 but skipped its turn due to controversy swirling around Trump.

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself, and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” said Martin Slumbers, the CEO of R&A, in 2021.

The LIV Golf League, an upstart tour funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, has welcomed the chance to play at Trump courses. Recently, LIV Golf made a stop at Bedminster, and in May, the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., was the site of an event in May. In October, the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami will be played at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Aside from Florida, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., Trump has golf courses in California, New York and North Carolina.