Social Security: How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham’s Social Security Check?

Republicans and Democrats have sparred over solutions regarding Social Security and Medicare for years. One such advocate for Social Security change is Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has offered a stance that seniors should “take a little less” and “pay a little more,” as well as that the age of eligibility may have to be increased to address solvency issues.

We know what Graham thinks about Social Security, but do we know if he collects Social Security — and if so, how big is his check?

Does Senator Lindsey Graham Collect Social Security?

Although Senators are required to file financial disclosure paperwork on an annual basis, it only provides the financial information in broad ranges, making it tough to determine precise figures. Given his staunch opposition to the current state of Social Security, one could reasonably assume that Graham has yet to collect Social Security. That assumption would be correct, according to his disclosures.

Although CBS News claims he and his sister relied on his parents Social Security benefits after they passed away in the late 1970s, a look at his financial disclosures for these years shows plenty of mutual fund and bank deposit assets, but no Social Security claims or other reportable earned and non-investment income.

It’s possible that Graham, 68, has simply chosen to not draw benefits yet, though he could’ve when he turned 62. Perhaps he is waiting until 70, to maximize his monthly benefit, which would most likely amount to the maximum ($4,555 in 2023), due to his net worth.

After serving as a U.S. Air Force defense attorney and prosecutor, then practicing law in South Carolina, Graham was elected to the House of Representatives in 1995. He served four terms before running for the Senate seat that had been occupied by Strom Thurmond in 2002. He has won re-election, most recently in 2020.

A decade ago, OpenSecrets.org reported that Graham had an estimated net worth of $1.02 million, making him the 69th wealthiest person in the Senate at that time. More recently, Celebrity Net Worth has Graham’s net worth pegged at around $2 million, primarily derived from his annual $174,000 salary. Graham is a lifelong bachelor and, hence, doesn’t have a spouse’s salary to supplement his earnings.

