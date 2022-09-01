How Much is J.D. Vance Worth?

J.D. Vance, 38, is an American author, political commentator and venture capitalist who is the Republican candidate for the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Ohio. His memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” and its film adaptation — directed by Ron Howard and released by Netflix — made him a public figure.

With an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, he is battling Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan. Vance had been critical of Trump in the past, but recanted his previous position following the former president’s endorsement.

From his book sales, the sale of the movie rights to the film based on said book, his professional salaries and venture capital endeavors, Vance holds an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to LegitNetWorth.com.

He took in nearly $500,000 from royalties in 2021, according to Business Insider. That same year, he earned $327,083 in salary from an Ohio-based capital management firm.

Early Life and Career

James David Vance (born James Donald Bowman) was born to Donald Bowman and Bev Vance in Middletown, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 1984. His parents split when he was very young — his father leaving the family behind — and he and his sister were mostly raised by his maternal grandparents. He has written that his childhood was abusive and his mother battled addiction while enduring a string of bad relationships.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Marines. After his discharge, he attended Ohio State University. He graduated with a degree in political science and philosophy, and was accepted to Yale Law School. Upon earning his law degree, he relocated to San Francisco, where he worked in corporate law.

In 2016, his book was published and he returned to Ohio, where he planned to embark on a political career.

Vance met Usha Chilukuri while at Yale Law School. They were married in 2014, and share three children together.

