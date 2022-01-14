How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock / Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock

Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia’s 14th District and is often referred to by her initials, MTG. Her polarizing anti-mask stance and the huge fines she has received for refusing to comply have made her a fixture in the news.

Greene, a staunch Republican, took office on Jan. 3, 2021. She was and remains a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and has admitted to having been a vocal supporter of the QAnon movement in the past.

Her base yearly salary as a member of Congress is $174,000, but her fines for not wearing a mask on government property had totaled $60,500 by mid-November 2021, according to Newsweek.

Her first fine of $500 came in May 2021 for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor. Each subsequent violation has a fine of $2,500. The fines are deducted from her paychecks.

Although her net worth hasn’t been reported, Greene apparently has considerable wealth. Prior to being elected to Congress, she and her husband purchased her father’s construction company, called Taylor Commercial. One of her main early businesses was a CrossFit gym in Georgia that she bought and flipped. The gym continues to be one of the nation’s most successful CrossFit training centers in the country.

Greene recently purchased as much as $50,000 worth of shares in former President Trump’s social media venture, Digital World Acquisition Corp., according to CBS News.

Marjorie Taylor was born in Milledgeville, California on May 27, 1974. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Georgia, from which she graduated in 1996.

She married Perry Greene 23 years ago, and they share three children together. She is active in the Family America Project as the national director.

Greene was recently in the press for allegedly filing two homestead exemption tax credits in Georgia, when legally, someone is only allowed to claim one primary residence. WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that Greene already owned a home in North Fulton county when she purchased a second, $610,000 property in her Congressional district in 2020.

Marjorie Taylor Green has announced her intention to seek reelection in 2022.

