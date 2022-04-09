Musk, Bezos, Buffett and Gates Among Forbes’ Richest Billionaires — How Much Money Do They Have?

Whether you invest in their companies, follow their investment advice or admire their talent, this year’s list of billionaires is as impressive as always.

While most of the top five on the list are well-known Americans, the third spot on the list goes to French businessman Bernard Arnault who has been the CEO of LVMH, more commonly known as Paris fashion brand Louis Vuitton, since 1989.

