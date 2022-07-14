Advertiser Disclosure
How Rich Was Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Upon Her Death at Age 73?

Dennis Basso fashion presentation, Spring Summer 2022, New York Fashion Week, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Gregory Pace / Shutterstock.com

Ivana Trump, the former fashion model who gained worldwide fame as the first wife of Donald Trump, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Her cause of death was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

The news was announced in a post on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, NBC News reported.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump said. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

At the time of her death, Ivana Trump was worth an estimated $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ivana Trump was born Ivana Marie Zelníčková under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia on Feb. 20, 1949, to an engineer and a telephone operator, the Washington Post reported. She was a skier and fashion model who immigrated to the Americas in the 1970s, first arriving in Canada.

A New York Magazine article at the time said Ivana Trump met Donald Trump during a trip to New York, where she was working as a model to promote the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. They married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, but she kept his surname. The couple had three children: Donald Trump Jr., 44; Ivanka Trump, 40; and Eric Trump, 38.

Under the final divorce agreement, Ivana Trump was given $25 million in cash plus their mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was also given the option of a $22 million cash payment for a new house if the Greenwich house was sold before their divorce was finalized. Additionally, she was awarded $650,000 in annual child support until all three children reached the age of 18.

