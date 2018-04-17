The Bidens, Trumps, Obamas and More: The Wealthiest Presidential Families

Being part of a first family comes with tremendous fame, power and fortune. President Joe Biden may be wealthy, but not to the same degree as some of our other heads of office.

Biden routinely talks about his blue-collar upbringing in Scranton, Penn., once even referring to himself as “the poorest man in Congress.”

When he became vice-president, things turned around. As president, per Title 3 of the U.S. Code, he earns a sizable salary of $400,000.

Other perks he gets as president include remaining on government payroll after leaving office, a $50,000 annual expense account, a $100,000 nontaxable travel account and $19,000 for entertainment, according to Business Insider.

Here’s a look at the fortunes of the richest first families.

Laura Woods contributed to this story.

Last updated: Oct. 5, 2021