How Rich Is Linda Yaccarino as She Becomes CEO of Twitter?

AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com

In a May 12 tweet, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that he has appointed former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO of Twitter, effective in roughly six weeks. Earlier that day, Yaccarino resigned from NBC Universal after 12 years with the media and entertainment company.

In an earlier tweet on May 12, Musk stated he will transition to the roles of “exec chair & CTO, overseeing products, software & sysops” for Twitter as a new CEO joins the company. In his welcome announcement for Yaccarino, he said the new CEO will “focus primarily on business operations,” while Musk focuses on “product design & new technology.”

Various reports peg Yaccarino’s net worth at somewhere between $10 million and $32 million. Reports say she was earning $4 million as a top advertising executive for NBC Universal, with the title of chairman of global advertising and partnerships for the past two years. Prior to that, she was the chairman, advertising and client partnerships. She started with CNBC in 2011 in the role of president, cable entertainment and digital sales. Along with her team, Yaccarino has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales in her most recent role.

Prior to joining NBC Universal, she was the executive vice president / COO advertising sales, marketing & acquisitions at Turner for nearly 20 years.

Yaccarino is executive chair of the World Economic Forum, and former chair of the Ad Council.

She graduated Penn State University in 1985 with a degree in telecommunications.

