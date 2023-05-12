Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

How Rich Is Linda Yaccarino as She Becomes CEO of Twitter?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

(Ad)Ventures in Venture: Led By Women, The Marketplace, Advertising Week New York, The Market Line, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2022
AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com

In a May 12 tweet, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that he has appointed former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO of Twitter, effective in roughly six weeks. Earlier that day, Yaccarino resigned from NBC Universal after 12 years with the media and entertainment company.

See: Every State’s Richest Celebrity
Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

In an earlier tweet on May 12, Musk stated he will transition to the roles of “exec chair & CTO, overseeing products, software & sysops” for Twitter as a new CEO joins the company. In his welcome announcement for Yaccarino, he said the new CEO will “focus primarily on business operations,” while Musk focuses on “product design & new technology.”

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Various reports peg Yaccarino’s net worth at somewhere between $10 million and $32 million. Reports say she was earning $4 million as a top advertising executive for NBC Universal, with the title of chairman of global advertising and partnerships for the past two years. Prior to that, she was the chairman, advertising and client partnerships. She started with CNBC in 2011 in the role of president, cable entertainment and digital sales. Along with her team, Yaccarino has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales in her most recent role.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

Prior to joining NBC Universal, she was the executive vice president / COO advertising sales, marketing & acquisitions at Turner for nearly 20 years.

Yaccarino is executive chair of the World Economic Forum, and former chair of the Ad Council.

She graduated Penn State University in 1985 with a degree in telecommunications.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage