Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

Tony Robbins’ First Job Paid Him $40 a Week — Why He ‘Cleaned Floors’ and How It Helped Him Make Millions

2 min Read
By Diana Kelly Levey
'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Stewart Cook / Shutterstock.com

Self-help guru Tony Robbins overcame significant obstacles to become a household name in the motivational space. Born Anthony J. Mahavorick in 1960 to a working-class family in Glenora, California, he adopted his stepfather Jim Robbins’ last name as a child. 

The Robbins family didn’t have much money. It’s been said they lived in poverty and were even homeless at times. Tony’s mother was an addict who was abusive. She kicked him out at age 17 leaving him to survive on his own. But these years of suffering were the catalyst for Robbins wanting to understand people and behavior.  

His bleak beginnings were the foundation for Robbins to become the author and motivational speaker he is today.

His first job was working as a janitor. He earned $40 a week in the late 1970s. While working as a janitor he also began following motivational speaker Jim Rohn. An opportunity to attend one of Rohn’s seminars popped up but it would cost Robbins $35-almost his entire paycheck. Robbins decided the risk was worth it and purchased a ticket to attend. Afterward, Robbins approached Rohn about working for him. Soon he was organizing Rohn’s seminars, acting as the speaker’s assistant. 

Make Your Money Work Better for You

He also trained with John Grinder, a linguist who helped him hone his speaking skills. By the 1980s, Robbins was holding his coaching seminars.

He’s known for “Unleash the Power Within,” an in-person “transformative 4-day experience” where Robbins leads sessions designed to help participants master their next level of success and “unleash their full potential.” It’s said to net about $9 million a year.

​​By 1984 he had a $40,000 annual income which he grew to over $1 million by 1985 and maintained a consistent million-dollar income every year since as a bestselling author, speaker and coach.

His company was estimated to generate $50 million annually by 1991 and by 2005, he was paying himself $30 million each year from his empire.

Today, Tony Robbins receives as much as $300,000 for one speaking engagement. His estimated net worth is $600 million and he’s involved in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion a year. 

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Top 10 Richest People in the World

Net Worth

Top 10 Richest People in the World

November 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Rich Is Taylor Swift?

Net Worth

How Rich Is Taylor Swift?

October 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump Reportedly Has $425 Million in Cash, What Happens to It After an Indictment?

Politicians

Trump Reportedly Has $425 Million in Cash, What Happens to It After an Indictment?

October 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham’s Social Security Check?

Politicians

Social Security: How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham's Social Security Check?

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Should You Go Back to School or Pay Off Debt?

Net Worth

Dave Ramsey: Should You Go Back to School or Pay Off Debt?

October 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

Politicians

How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

October 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Donald Trump Is No Longer One of the 400 Richest Americans: 3 Reasons His Net Worth Has Dropped in 2023

Politicians

Donald Trump Is No Longer One of the 400 Richest Americans: 3 Reasons His Net Worth Has Dropped in 2023

October 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Long It Took Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and 13 Other Billionaires To Make Their First Million

Net Worth

How Long It Took Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and 13 Other Billionaires To Make Their First Million

October 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians Making $100K Suddenly Become Multimillionaires

Politicians

Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians Making $100K Suddenly Become Multimillionaires

October 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is House Speaker Hopeful Jim Jordan’s Net Worth?

Politicians

What Is House Speaker Hopeful Jim Jordan's Net Worth?

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Rich Are JK Rowling, James Patterson and the Other Top 10 Richest Authors?

Net Worth

How Rich Are JK Rowling, James Patterson and the Other Top 10 Richest Authors?

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Debt Exceeds Income in All But One State — 10 States Where Inflation Is Having Biggest Negative Impact

Debt

Debt Exceeds Income in All But One State -- 10 States Where Inflation Is Having Biggest Negative Impact

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Rich Has Warren Buffett Been During Every Decade of His Life?

Net Worth

How Rich Has Warren Buffett Been During Every Decade of His Life?

October 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Is Among the Smartest CEOs In America — How He Compares With Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth

Warren Buffett Is Among the Smartest CEOs In America -- How He Compares With Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

October 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Genius Money Tips From Billionaire Bill Gates

Net Worth

7 Genius Money Tips From Billionaire Bill Gates

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Hillary Clinton’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Hillary Clinton's Social Security Check?

October 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!