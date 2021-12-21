How Rich Is Chris Noth Amid Sexual Assault Allegations?

After Chris Noth’s Mr. Big shocked viewers and made headlines for his unceremonial death on the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That,” the actor himself made headlines for news no less shocking. Noth has been accused of sexual assault. Two separate women who do not know each other accused Noth of sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. Both women, going by the names Zoe and Lily to protect their identities, approached The Hollywood Reporter with their stories, saying they were triggered by his recent television appearance as Mr. Big.

Noth issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

As a result of the accusations, Noth was dropped from his role on the CBS crime drama, “The Equalizer,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

Noth recently earned $5 million for his single episode of “And Just Like That,” according to The Cinemaholic.

Just what is the actor’s net worth?

Noth, who is 67 years old, is a multi-hyphenate with a net worth of $16 million as of late 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has appeared in more than 70 movies and television series, including “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” on HBO and “The Good Wife” on CBS. Some of his movie credits include “Cast Away,” “Lovelace” and both “Sex and the City” films.

Noth is married to actress Tara Lynn Wilson, and the couple has two sons together. Noth and Wilson own two teahouses in Ontario, called Once Upon a Tea Cup. Noth is a former co-owner of the New York nightclub The Plumm and co-owner of the music venue The Cutting Room. He is also a majority shareholder of Ambhar Tequila, which was set to be acquired by a liquor company for $12 million. However, the company reportedly pulled out of the deal following the allegations against Noth, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Noth owns multiple co-ops, apartments and houses spanning from New York City to Los Angeles, including a $1.485 million home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

