Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Growing Net Worth as Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actor

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He rose to fame as a professional wrestler and successfully transitioned to acting — both on the big and small screens. Next up for The Rock is “Jungle Cruise,” based on the Disneyland ride, which will be released July 30.

His acting career has earned him one of the highest net worths in entertainment.

It costs a lot to live like Johnson — read on to learn about the earnings that fund his lifestyle.

Dwayne Johnson Net Worth

Just nine celebrities across all industries earned more money than The Rock in 2020, according to Forbes. When compared with other actors, only Tyler Perry earned more that year, which saw Perry take in $97 million and Johnson $87.5 million. His status as the world’s second highest-paid actor, however, was a step down from Forbes’ 2018 list, when his earnings reached $124 million and he was sixth on the list.

The Rock Movie and TV Earnings

The Rock’s success, according to Forbes, can be traced to his status as a perennial Hollywood A-lister who commands upfront fees in the eight-figure range. Johnson earned $5.5 million for 2002’s “Scorpion King” and $9 million each for “The Other Guys” in 2010 and “Baywatch” in 2017, but beyond that, eight-figure paydays are the norm. Some of his biggest paychecks include:

“Fast Five” (2011): $10 million

“Fast & Furious 6” (2013): $10 million

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017): $10 million, plus back-end payments

“The Rundown” (2003): $12.5 million

“Central Intelligence” (2016): $14 million

“Furious 7” (2015): $15 million

“G.I.: Joe Retaliation” (2013): $15 million

“Walking Tall” (2004): $15 million

“Hercules” (2014): $20 million

“Jungle Cruise” (2021): $22 million

“San Andreas” (2015): $25 million

“Red Notice” (2022): $23.5 million

The Rock earns the big bucks in Hollywood because his movies bring big money home to the studios. Ten of his movies have brought in more than $435 million, with “Furious 7” topping the list at $1.5 billion worldwide.

And it’s not just movies — The Rock has also found success on the small screen, with his starring role in HBO’s Emmy-nominated show “Ballers.”

According to Variety, just five other actors in any television comedy series running in the same era — all of whom appeared on the CBS show “The Big Bang Theory” — commanded higher per-episode salaries than The Rock, who earned around $650,000 per episode of “Ballers.” The “Big Bang” crew each earned $1 million in the show’s 12th and final season in 2018-19.

WWE and Early Film Career

The Rock’s jolly demeanor and trademark smile belie the former University of Miami football player’s enormous physical size and impressive physique. Johnson stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 260 pounds.

Although his football career was not particularly noteworthy, Johnson’s speed, size, charisma, work ethic and raw athleticism helped him find his original calling in professional wrestling — which is actually his family’s business.

The Rock’s mother was born in Samoa, and Johnson identifies strongly with his island heritage; he has many traditional tribal tattoos. Both his maternal grandfather and his father were professional wrestlers, and shortly after an injury forced him out of the Canadian Football League, he followed in their footsteps and joined World Wrestling Entertainment. He quickly became a WWE crowd favorite and in 1998, The Rock won his first of many world championships.

He then appeared in several TV series, usually as himself, and in 2001, he joined countless previous wrestlers who tested their crossover appeal by taking a shot at acting when he landed a starring role in “The Mummy Returns.”

A leading man was born, and The Rock broke tradition with those other wrestler-turned-actors who couldn’t find the success he did. He’s now one of the most successful actors of his time with more than 100 assorted credits to his name.

Family and Personal Life

Although they keep their private life mostly out of the public eye, Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian in Hawaii in 2019 after 10 years together In 2015, the couple announced the birth of a baby girl, Jasmine. In April 2018, the couple announced the birth of their second daughter, Tiana Gia. Johnson also has a third daughter, 19-year-old Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Simone is following her dad’s lead and pursuing a career in pro wrestling.

Last updated: July 13, 2021