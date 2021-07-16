What 20 Food Network Stars Did Before They Were Famous

On July 16, Morgan Neville's hotly-anticipated documentary "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" will make its debut. Before his death, Bourdain was an icon and an inspiration, chasing strange and exciting food to exotic locations all over the globe.

The world first met him on the Food Network.

The Food Network has been bringing cooking to living rooms since the early 1990s, and its chefs have become global icons with massive followings. But what were the network's biggest stars doing before they made cooking look easy on television?

Here's a look at the biggest stars in the culinary universe and what they did before their stars rose.