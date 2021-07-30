What Is Gwen Stefani’s Net Worth?

Broadimage / Shutterstock.com

When you think of the female front runners to symbolize the music industry of the late 90s and early 2000s, there’s no doubt Gwen Stefani comes to mind.

The 51-year-old catapulted to fame when her brother Eric asked her to become the lead vocalist of his band “No Doubt” back in the late 1980s. The ska punk band celebrated several music awards together before announcing their first of several musical breaks in 2004 to explore other projects.

Stefani’s solo pop career took off at this time, producing hits like “Hollaback Girl,” “Luxurious” and “The Sweet Escape” and earning her 49 awards and over 125 nominations.

As of 2021, the “Rich Girl” singer is reportedly worth $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Stefani used her notoriety to capitalize on fashion endeavors like her clothing line, L.A.M.B., which is named after her debut solo album. The acronym stands for “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” In 2008, the brand expanded to L.A.M.B. Harajuku Lovers and debuted a line of perfumes inspired by Japanese Harajuku dolls.

The district of Harajuku in Japan is regarded as the birthplace of kawaii — or cute — culture, which influenced Stefani’s L.A.M.B. album, with its now-infamous and still controversial entourage of Asian background dancers.

The star has long been transparent about the cultural influences she incorporates into her music and style. Earlier this Spring, Stefani hit back against claims of cultural appropriation, stating that, “We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more.”

While Stefani has occasionally reunited with her No Doubt bandmates and released some singles and a Christmas album, she seems to have largely stepped away from the limelight, at least for the time being.

In 2014, Stefani replaced Christina Aguilera as host of NBC’s competition show “The Voice.” It was there that she began dating her current husband, country singer Blake Shelton. Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October 2020 — a month after she stepped down from The Voice and was replaced by Nick Jonas. Stefani returned to the show in 2019, following the departure of Adam Levine.

Stefani has also appeared on “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “Gossip Girl.” She made her film debut in 2004 with a role in “The Aviator.” Since then, she has done voice work for numerous other films.

The singer made a splash in the music world just in time for the new year, releasing single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” which since has been followed by several other songs, such as “Slow Clap,” featuring California rapper Saweetie.

Stefani and hubby Blake Shelton performed during the CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 in Nashville, a month after their intimate wedding at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

While Stefani mostly makes her money from her music career, she released a line of glasses in 2016 with brand Tura called TURA: gx by Gwen Stefani.

Tura and L.A.M.B still work together, and they released a new season of glasses for 2021. Tura describes Stefani’s line as a direct reflection of her “innate sense of style which features a perfect mash-up of classic Hollywood movie star glamour and modern street influences.”

In 2018, Stefani filed to trademark the brand name P8NT by Gwen Stefani for a line of cosmetics, hair products, body products and skin-care products. Nothing has come from this trademark yet, but Stefani’s reintroduction into pop culture these past couple years may hint at a larger trajectory for the star.

