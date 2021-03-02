It Costs Big Money to Be Beyoncé

Ultimate power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to draw a crowd. Most recently, their 2018 On the Run II stadium tour garnered more than $250 million — approximately $5 million per night, according to Forbes.

Champagne Dreams: 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich

Always busy, Beyoncé released the Netflix documentary “Homecoming,” in 2019, giving fans an inside look at her famed Coachella performance the year before. Also a fashion designer, the second collection from her Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration debuted in October 2020.

Together, the multitalented Carters have a combined net worth of $1.5 billion, and Beyoncé alone is worth millions — $500 million to be exact, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Odd Jobs: These 42 Stars’ Surprising First Jobs

Being Queen B comes with a lot of expenses. From her homes to her wardrobe to her lavish vacations, GOBankingRates broke down how much it really costs to splurge like one of the richest, most famous singers in the world.

Click through to see the daily costs of living like a billionaire.