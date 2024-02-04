How Rich Are These 2024 Grammy Nominees? Their Net Worth May Surprise You
The 2024 Grammy Awards are here. This year’s list of nominees includes a diverse array of artists, from emerging stars to seasoned veterans, each with their own unique sound and story. One thing you might be curious about is how much each nominee is worth.
From the impressive fortunes of industry icons to the burgeoning wealth of new artists, these figures may surprise you. Here’s a closer look at how rich these 2024 Grammy nominees really are.
Billie Eilish
- Net Worth: $40 Million
- Nominations: 6
Billie Eilish continues to dominate the music scene with her unique sound and style. With an estimated net worth of $30 million and six nominations, she’s one of the top contenders at the Grammys.
Dolly Parton
- Net Worth: $650 Million
- Nominations: 3
Dolly Parton, a country music legend and cultural icon, has a net worth that speaks volumes about her enduring success and influence. With three nominations at this year’s Grammys, her legacy in the music industry continues to grow.
Ice Spice
- Net Worth: $8 million
- Nominations: 4
Ice Spice has quickly risen to fame with her catchy tunes and unique style. Despite being new to the scene, her net worth is already impressive. With two nominations, Ice Spice is one to watch.
Jelly Roll
- Net Worth: $4 Million
- Nominations: 2
Jelly Roll’s heartfelt lyrics and powerful performances have earned him a dedicated fan base and Grammy nominations. His net worth of $2 million is a testament to his success in the music world.
Jon Batiste
- Net Worth: $4 Million
- Nominations: 6
Jon Batiste, a multifaceted musician known for his work on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has a net worth of $4 million. With six nominations, he’s a standout in this year’s Grammy lineup.
Kirk Franklin
- Net Worth: $8.5 Million
- Nominations: 1
Kirk Franklin is a legend in the gospel music scene, and his influence extends far beyond. With a net worth of $8.5 million and a Grammy nomination, he remains a significant figure in the industry.
Lana Del Rey
- Net Worth: $30 Million
- Nominations: 5
Lana Del Rey’s cinematic music and distinctive style have made her an icon. With a net worth of $30 million and two nominations, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
Miley Cyrus
- Net Worth: $160 Million
- Nominations: 6
Miley Cyrus has been a household name for years, and her financial success is as impressive as her musical achievements. With six nominations and a net worth of $160 million, she remains a powerful force in the industry.
Olivia Rodrigo
- Net Worth: $5 Million
- Nominations: 6
Olivia Rodrigo’s meteoric rise to fame has been nothing short of spectacular. With six nominations and a net worth of $5 million, she’s quickly becoming one of the most influential young artists in music.
SZA
- Net Worth: $6 Million
- Nominations: 9
SZA’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have earned her a dedicated following and critical acclaim. With nine nominations and a net worth of $6 million, she’s a key player at this year’s Grammys.
Taylor Swift
- Net Worth: $800 Million
- Nominations: 6
Taylor Swift is not only a music superstar but also a financial powerhouse. With the highest net worth on this list at $800 million and six nominations, she’s a leading contender for Grammy glory.
