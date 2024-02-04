How Rich Are These 2024 Grammy Nominees? Their Net Worth May Surprise You

The 2024 Grammy Awards are here. This year’s list of nominees includes a diverse array of artists, from emerging stars to seasoned veterans, each with their own unique sound and story. One thing you might be curious about is how much each nominee is worth.

From the impressive fortunes of industry icons to the burgeoning wealth of new artists, these figures may surprise you. Here’s a closer look at how rich these 2024 Grammy nominees really are.

Billie Eilish

Net Worth : $40 Million

: $40 Million Nominations: 6

Billie Eilish continues to dominate the music scene with her unique sound and style. With an estimated net worth of $30 million and six nominations, she’s one of the top contenders at the Grammys.

Dolly Parton

Net Worth : $650 Million

: $650 Million Nominations: 3

Dolly Parton, a country music legend and cultural icon, has a net worth that speaks volumes about her enduring success and influence. With three nominations at this year’s Grammys, her legacy in the music industry continues to grow.

Ice Spice

Net Worth : $8 million

: $8 million Nominations: 4

Ice Spice has quickly risen to fame with her catchy tunes and unique style. Despite being new to the scene, her net worth is already impressive. With two nominations, Ice Spice is one to watch.

Jelly Roll

Net Worth : $4 Million

: $4 Million Nominations: 2

Jelly Roll’s heartfelt lyrics and powerful performances have earned him a dedicated fan base and Grammy nominations. His net worth of $2 million is a testament to his success in the music world.

Jon Batiste

Net Worth : $4 Million

: $4 Million Nominations: 6

Jon Batiste, a multifaceted musician known for his work on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has a net worth of $4 million. With six nominations, he’s a standout in this year’s Grammy lineup.

Kirk Franklin

Net Worth : $8.5 Million

: $8.5 Million Nominations: 1

Kirk Franklin is a legend in the gospel music scene, and his influence extends far beyond. With a net worth of $8.5 million and a Grammy nomination, he remains a significant figure in the industry.

Lana Del Rey

Net Worth : $30 Million

: $30 Million Nominations: 5

Lana Del Rey’s cinematic music and distinctive style have made her an icon. With a net worth of $30 million and two nominations, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Miley Cyrus

Net Worth : $160 Million

: $160 Million Nominations: 6

Miley Cyrus has been a household name for years, and her financial success is as impressive as her musical achievements. With six nominations and a net worth of $160 million, she remains a powerful force in the industry.

Net Worth : $5 Million

: $5 Million Nominations: 6

Olivia Rodrigo’s meteoric rise to fame has been nothing short of spectacular. With six nominations and a net worth of $5 million, she’s quickly becoming one of the most influential young artists in music.

Net Worth : $6 Million

: $6 Million Nominations: 9

SZA’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have earned her a dedicated following and critical acclaim. With nine nominations and a net worth of $6 million, she’s a key player at this year’s Grammys.

Taylor Swift

Net Worth : $800 Million

: $800 Million Nominations: 6

Taylor Swift is not only a music superstar but also a financial powerhouse. With the highest net worth on this list at $800 million and six nominations, she’s a leading contender for Grammy glory.

