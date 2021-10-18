How Much Is Kourtney Kardashian Worth?

Kourtney Kardashian might just be the “most interesting sister to look at” after images surfaced of her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

In the beginning of 2021, the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan went public with her whirlwind romance to 45-year-old Barker. On Sunday, Oct. 17, however, Kourtney finally said yes to his marriage proposal. The loved-up couple could be seen on a beach in Montecito, California surrounded by family and thousands of red and white roses on a beach.

The newly-engaged couple have been friends in similar social circles for over a decade. Barker popped the question along with an estimated $1 million oval cut 10-carat diamond engagement ring, according to Hello Magazine. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage after she and on-again off-again partner Scott Disick called it quits for good in 2015. They have three children together — Mason (11), Penelope (9) and Reign (6).

This will be Barker’s second marriage; he divorced Shanna Moakler in 2008 after four years together. They share custody of their two biological children Landon (18) and Alabama (15). Barker is also active in the life of his former step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya (22), who was five years old when he married Moakler.

It’s unclear what premarital arrangements will be made for the couple, including prenups. If the couple were to combine assets, their net worth could hit upwards of $115 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Real Estate and Assets

Celebrity Net Worth states that Kourtney is worth $65 million on her own, which seems minuscule in the shadow of her billionaire sister’s Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who was named the youngest billionaire in the world by Forbes in 2019.

Despite her love of travel, Kourtney is a California girl through and through. The reality star currently owns two properties in her home state. She is currently renovating her 12,000 square foot $8.5 million mansion in Calabasas in the Oaks enclave gated community, according to The Hollywood Reporting. In June, she added a $12 million La Quinta mansion at the Madison Club to her portfolio. The 0.83 acre property overlooks the Santa Rosa mountains and is apart of an exclusive golf club and gated community, reported L’Officiel.

Over the years, the famous family has had apartments and homes across the world. Some of their most notable locations have been in Miami, New York City, the Hamptons, Cleveland, Wyoming, Montana and across California from Calabasas to Malibu, Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills and Hidden Hills.

What’s Next After ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians?’

The 20-season long show set the Kardashian clan up for massive fortunes and family. After ‘KUWTK’ aired its final season in June 2021, many wondered what was next for the famous family. After all, each sister raked in an estimated $4.5 million per season, Stylecaster estimated.

The Kardashian trio of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe got their start with the clothing store DASH. The sisters ran the store from 2006 to 2018.

Kourtney also has had plenty of brand endorsement deals throughout her stardom, which she shares with her 146 million Instagram followers and across her Poosh platform. Poosh is Kourtney’s health and wellness online publication, which she’s primarily focused on since ‘KUWTK’ wrapped. The lifestyle website launched on March 5, 2019, and earns approximately $3.10 million per year, with an estimated $15.45 net worth, according to Net Worth Spot.

After releasing themselves from E! Network, in December 2020, the famous family announced they signed a new deal with streaming giant Hulu and on Disney’s Star platform in territories around the world, according to Indiewire. The Disney-owned streaming service also owns rights to the entirety of ‘KUWTK,’ including their countless spin-off series. Kris Jenner calls this move the family’s “next chapter,” according to Deadline.

It is unclear what this new global content will look like or when it will officially be released. But everyone knows, the Devil works hard, but “mom-ager” Kris Jenner works harder. So surely we will continue to keep up with the Kardashain/Jenner clan in one way or another for years to come.

Last updated: October 18, 2021