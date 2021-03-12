How Much Is Jennifer Lopez Worth?

On March 12, Page Six broke the news that superstar Jennifer Lopez and baseball pro-turned-business mogul Alex Rodriguez had split following a two-year engagement. The couple not only had major star power, but major riches as well. Alex Rodriguez is worth a whopping $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — but Lopez is worth even more.

The modern-day Renaissance woman is best known for her music career, but she’s also graced the big screen in iconic acting roles, was a judge on numerous TV shows and even created her own fashion and lifestyle brand. All of these endeavors have helped her achieve a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth: $400 million

J-Lo is one of the world’s most powerful female celebrities, and her wealth is a testament to her success. Forbes ranked her as one of America’s top Self-Made Women in 2020.

Singing, acting, dancing Career highlights: Played lead characters in popular movies “Selena” and “Hustlers,” released the Billboard-leading album “J.Lo” and served as a judge on “American Idol” and “World of Dance.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Music Career

Lopez’s music career is her biggest breadwinner. She reportedly earned $55 million during her 2019 world tour. Her over-two-decade career began its iconic rise back in 1999 with the release of her debut album, “On the 6,” which sold 400,000 copies in the first four weeks. Since then, she’s produced seven more studio albums that have sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

After proving herself as a staple in the music industry, she earned a residency at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino from 2016 to 2018. The gig reportedly earned her $97.5 million in profits.

Jennifer Lopez’s Acting Career

Lopez first graced the screen when she got a job as a dancer on “In Living Color.” She continued her success by nabbing the titular role in “Selena” in 1995, and is said to have earned $1 million for it.

Today, Lopez is famous for starring in a host of popular films, including “Hustlers,” “Second Act” and “The Back-up Plan.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Real Estate

With her hard-earned income, Lopez has made several real estate purchases. Her primary home is a $28 million mansion in Bel Air, but she also has houses in Miami and New York City. Most recently, Lopez and Rodriguez purchased another mansion for $32.5 million on Star Island near Miami. It’s unclear who will keep the residence now that they have split.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: Mar. 12, 2021