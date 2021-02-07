J.Lo, Katy Perry and More: The Net Worths of the Super Bowl’s Richest Halftime Performers

In 2020, more than 99 million pairs of eyes were glued to the television to watch the Super Bowl halftime show where Jennifer Lopez and Shakira lit up the stage. This marked the first year-to-year increase in viewership since 2015. This year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is shaping up to be another sight to see, with Grammy-award winning The Weeknd performing during halftime.

While performers like 2017’s headliner, Lady Gaga, rake in more than a million dollars per concert when they’re on tour, they don’t get paid a penny for their Super Bowl appearances. Instead, Super Bowl halftime performers make money from increased sales of music and concert tickets after the game. With concerts off the table due to the COVID-19 pandemic, music and potential endorsement deals are the main hope this year.

Which halftime performer has fared the best in recent history? Here’s a look at the net worths of the richest halftime performers from 1993 to 2021. For those who are deceased, the net worth listed is their net worth at passing. For bands and musical groups, the net worth is calculated based on a sum of the individual members’ net worths.

Even though they don’t get paid for the Super Bowl, these musicians are making bank.