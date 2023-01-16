Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

The aspirational dream life of being a successful and wealthy actor may seem out of the realm of possibility for most people, but there are a few who have reached the top of the Hollywood elite stratosphere or international cinematic superstardom. Whether it is just from acting or a combination of producing, directing or other ventures, many of the highest-paid actors are multimillionaires or even billionaires.

Who Is the Richest Actor in the World?

Though the rankings fluctuate from year to year, here are the current 10 richest actors in the world in descending order.

10. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Net Worth: $450 million

$450 million Age: 75

75 Famous for: “Terminator” “Predator” “Commando” “True Lies” “Last Action Hero”



Never was there a more grizzled or more quotable action hero than Schwarzenegger. Before he became the governor of California, this Austrian bodybuilder put out a series of solid action films, most notably from the 1980s to the 1990s. His action rival — and occasional costar — Sylvester Stallone is only worth $400 million, so the Governator currently has a slightly bigger box office flex.

9. Robert De Niro

Net Worth: $500 million

$500 million Age: 79

79 Famous for: “Taxi Driver” “Raging Bull” “Cape Fear” “The Godfather” “Meet the Parents”



There are actors and there are icons, and if you were talking to Mr. De Niro, you could tell him he is the latter. The list of his filmography and nominations is as long and distinguished as his career, so it is good to know he has a lot to show for it.

8. George Clooney

Net Worth: $500 million

$500 million Age: 61

61 Famous for: “Ocean’s Eleven” “Up in the Air” “Michael Clayton” “Good Night and Good Luck” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”



This film and television actor projects the image of the suaveness and coolness of classic Hollywood. Although still currently acting, Clooney is also a co-founder of the popular American tequila company Casamigos.

7. Jackie Chan

Net Worth: $520 million

$520 million Age: 68

68 Famous for: “Rush Hour” “Police Story” “Kung Fu Panda” “Shanghai Knights” “Who Am I?”



Not only is Chan a Hollywood heavy hitter, but this Hong Kong powerhouse is known globally for his film and martial arts prowess. Not only has he acted, written, directed and produced several films, but he also famously performs his own stunts. It seems to have paid off.

6. Tom Cruise

Net Worth: $620 million

$620 million Age: 60

60 Famous for: “Top Gun” “Cocktail” “Jerry McGuire” “Mission Impossible” “Born on the Fourth of July”



There has not been a box office record that Cruise has not either set or beaten. He remains one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, as well as one of the highest-paid. If Cruise attaches his name to a project, it’s not so much risky business as it is a guaranteed money maker.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Net Worth: $770 million

$770 million Age: 57

57 Famous for: “My Name Is Khan” “Devdas” “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” “Don 2” “Brahmāstra”



Often referred to as the King of Bollywood, Khan is known for his acting, writing, producing and television personality. Khan has been a part of more than 80 Bollywood films.

4. Dwayne Johnson

Net Worth: $800 million

$800 million Age: 50

50 Famous for: “Jumanji” “Black Adam” “Moana” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” “WWE Raw”



If you have smelled what The Rock is cooking, it is largely because everything Johnson serves up seems to be a smash hit. Whether it is for wrestling or acting, Johnson has millions of fans who always show up in droves to see his next premiere.

3. Tyler Perry

Net Worth: $1 billion

$1 billion Age: 53

53 Famous for: “Madea’s Family Reunion” “Gone Girl” “Madea Goes to Jail” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” “Don’t Look Up”



Known for developing his stage plays into film productions, Perry may be one of the richest actors in the world, but he is also one of the most famous producers. His production company alone has landed him on the Times list of 100 Most Influential People.

2. Jerry Seinfeld

Net Worth: $1 billion

$1 billion Age: 68

68 Famous for: “Seinfeld” “Bee Movie” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”



Not only one of the richest actors in the world, but by far the richest comedian, Seinfeld made his start as a stand-up. Never one to sit down on the job, Seinfeld turned his material into one of the most successful sitcoms of all time.

1. Jami Gertz

Net Worth: $3 billion

$3 billion Age: 57

57 Famous for: “The Lost Boys” “Twister” “Still Standing” “I Want You Back” “Sixteen Candles”



Though she rose to stardom in the 1980s, it may surprise you to find Gertz at the top of this list. Known for her acting, producing, philanthropy and other business endeavors, Gertz is one of the richest women in the world and also the only female on this list. She, along with her husband Antony Ressler, also own the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Final Take

Some of the richest people in the world are actors — the highest-paid actors are multimillionaires or billionaires. It would seem that the glitz and glamour of the silver screen is more than just smoke and mirrors but is also starring financial powerhouses.

FAQ Who is the number one richest actor in the world? Currently, Jami Gertz is the richest actor in the world with a net worth of $3 billion. Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry are close behind, as each is worth $1 billion a piece.

Is Adam Sandler the richest actor in the world? Adam Sandler is not the richest actor in the world, but with a net worth of an estimated $420 million, he is among the wealthiest actors in the world.

Is Mel Gibson the richest actor in the world? No, Mel Gibson is not the richest actor in the world. However, with his net worth at an estimated $425 million, he is one of the wealthiest actors in the world.

Is Jack Nicholson the richest actor in the world? Jack Nicholson's net worth – an estimated $400 million – doesn't make him the richest actor in the world, but he is among the richest.

Is SRK the richest actor in the world? SRK, more formally known as Shah Rukh Khan, is the current fifth richest actor in the world, with an estimated net worth of $770 million.

