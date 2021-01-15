Richest Late Night Hosts Including Colbert, Kimmel and Fallon — How Much Money the Hollywood Writers Strike Could Cost Them
The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike against major Hollywood studios on Tuesday, May 2. In a nutshell, they’re demanding increased pay, better residuals, new staffing requirements, assurance in regards to AI and shorter exclusivity agreements.
“Driven in large part by the shift to streaming, writers are finding their work devalued in every part of the business,” the WGA said in a bulletin to its members. “While company profits have remained high and spending on content has grown, writers are falling behind.”
The effects of the strike are being felt far and wide across the industry.
Late night TV shows are being immediately hit, as they rely on writers to churn out new material on a daily basis. A number of these shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Daily Show, have shut down production since the strike took effect.
Though production on their shows has gone dark, some late night hosts have vocalized their support for the WGA and even offered to pay staff out of their own pockets. Let’s look at how deep those pockets run, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and who has volunteered to step up and pay.
Seth Meyers
- Net worth: $26 million
Fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers has a net worth of $26 million, with a salary of $5 million from NBC. According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC will cover the first two weeks of pay for staffers during the strike, with Meyers to pay the third week of pay. The host of Late Night With Seth Meyers will pay his staff. Meyers has been a vocal supporter of the WGA, and shared about his experience living through strikes in the past as a writer.
John Oliver
Net worth: $35 million
Late night star John Oliver has a net worth of $35 million and collects a salary of $8 million from HBO. His show has gone dark like the others since the strike began, but it’s not clear whether he will pay his staff during it.
Jimmy Kimmel
- Net worth: $50 million
Jimmy Kimmel has a net worth of $50 million, and rakes in a salary of $15 million a year. In past strikes, he’s paid his staff out of his own pocket, but it’s not clear whether he will do so again.
Jimmy Fallon
- Net worth: $60 million
The “Saturday Night Live” alum has hosted NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2014. He earns $16 million per year for his work on the show.
Also a New York Times bestselling children’s book author, Fallon previously hosted “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” from 2009-2014. He’s also worked as an actor, starring in films like “Fever Pitch” and “Factory Girl.”
Stephen Colbert
- Net worth: $75 million
Stephen Colbert has a net worth of $75 million and reels in a salary of $15 million. The host of CBS’ Late Night With Stephen Colbert said on a recent episode of the show: “Everyone including myself hope both sides reach a deal. But I also think that the writers’ demands are not unreasonable. I’m a member of the guild. I support collective bargaining.”
It’s not clear whether he will pay staffers out of his own pocket.
Bill Maher
- Net worth: $140 million
Bill Maher has a net worth of $140 million and gets a salary of 10 million from HBO. It’s not yet clear whether he’ll provide for his staff during the strike.
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin’s net worth hasn’t been published on Celebrity Net Worth. It’s not clear what she may be able to do to help support her staffers monetarily during the strike.
Ruffin has hosted “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock since 2020.
All net worths were sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and are accurate as of May. 4, 2023.