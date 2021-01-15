Richest Late Night Hosts Including Colbert, Kimmel and Fallon — How Much Money the Hollywood Writers Strike Could Cost Them

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike against major Hollywood studios on Tuesday, May 2. In a nutshell, they’re demanding increased pay, better residuals, new staffing requirements, assurance in regards to AI and shorter exclusivity agreements.

See: How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?

Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

“Driven in large part by the shift to streaming, writers are finding their work devalued in every part of the business,” the WGA said in a bulletin to its members. “While company profits have remained high and spending on content has grown, writers are falling behind.”

The effects of the strike are being felt far and wide across the industry.

Late night TV shows are being immediately hit, as they rely on writers to churn out new material on a daily basis. A number of these shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Daily Show, have shut down production since the strike took effect.

Though production on their shows has gone dark, some late night hosts have vocalized their support for the WGA and even offered to pay staff out of their own pockets. Let’s look at how deep those pockets run, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and who has volunteered to step up and pay.