How Rich Is Trevor Noah?

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock / Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Viewers saw the COVID-19 pandemic force talk-show host Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” work out of his New York City apartment during the pandemic lockdown. But he has finally come back to the office — ViacomCBS headquarter’s new one, at 1515 Broadway in New York City. The show premiered its latest episode on Monday, Sept. 13, after a summer-long hiatus.

Noah got his start as a contributor on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2014. He received his big break when he was hired to replace Stewart as the host of “The Daily Show” in 2015. Although Stewart had earned upward of $25 million per year in host’s seat, Noah’s salary was a “mere” $5 to $8 million, according to Cosmopolitan.

That all changed in September 2017, when Noah signed a contract extension with Viacom, which owns Comedy Central, for a reported $16 million annual salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His current net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

Awards and Nominees

Noah has won Primetime Emmy, MTV Movie + TV, Webby and NAACP Image awards, among others, and has been nominated for many more — including Emmys as well as Grammy and Writers Guild of America awards — for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and other projects, according to IMDb.

South African Start

The comedian, actor and television host was born on Feb. 20, 1984, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

While Trevor Noah may be a household name in America now, his career started overseas in his home country. In 2002, at age 18, he got his first part on the small screen — a walk-on role on an episode of the popular South African soap opera “Isidingo,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

He hosted a youth-based radio show and educational TV series before moving on to host more adult content, like dating shows, even appearing as a contestant on the fourth season of reality show “Strictly Come Dancing.” He went on to host award shows, like the South Africa Film and Television Awards in 2009 and the South African Music Awards in 2009 and 2010. He briefly hosted “Tonight with Trevor Noah” before he moved to the United States.

Other Ventures

Noah has produced and starred in several comedy specials for the media giant Netflix, including “Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark” and “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.” He has also produced specials for Comedy Central and Showtime.

Noah does not shy away from discussing his multiracial upbringing or poking fun at growing up in a post-apartheid nation, which he described in his #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, “Born a Crime” — the crime being the marriage between his white father and black Xhosa mother, which was punishable by imprisonment. The book has sold over 1 million copies across all formats, according to Live Nation Entertainment.

Noah was also the subject of David Paul Meyer’s award-winning documentary film “You Laugh But It’s True,” which dives into his past and how he got to where he is today, according to Comedy Central Press.

The superstar comedian launched his own nonprofit in 2018 — The Trevor Noah Foundation, which aims to bring high-quality education to South Africa’s underserved Black youth.

Trevor also owns his own production company, Day Zero Productions, which recently partnered with Viacom and has several projects in the works, including a film adaptation “Born a Crime,” starring Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. The production company is also set to create a film with Paramount Animation with script writers Jonathan Groff of ABC’s comedy TV series “Black-ish” and Jon Pollack of “Modern Family,” according to Variety.

The comedian’s “Trevor Noah Back to Abnormal World Tour” kicks off on Sept. 18 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

