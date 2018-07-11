Kardashian Net Worth: Who’s the Richest Kardashian or Jenner?

Kris Jenner became a mom for the first time when she gave birth to Kourtney Kardashian on April 18, 1979. Despite starring with the family in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its multiple spinoffs, and appearing on the new Hulu show, she is the most private of Kris’ five daughters. In a March interview with Variety, Kourtney said she envisions “The Kardashians” as her last journey on reality television.

“I see myself living in another city,” she said. “I don’t think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living.”

In addition to income from reality TV, Kourtney also has made money through endorsement deals as well as Poosh, her lifestyle website. A mother of three, Kourtney has two sons and a daughter with former partner Scott Disick: Mason, born in December 2009; Penelope, born in July 2012; and Reign, born in December 2014. She is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.