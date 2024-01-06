Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

10 Things You Should Avoid Buying Before Retirement

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A couple sits on a couch and goes over financial statements.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement is a phase in life that requires careful planning and financial prudence. Each year, retirees should expect to spend between 55% and 80% of what they earned during their working years, according to Fidelity.

As you approach this milestone, it’s important to manage your finances wisely to ensure your golden years are comfortable. While it’s essential to focus on what you should save for, it’s equally important to know what not to buy before retirement. Here are some items and investments you should consider avoiding as you prepare for the next phase in your life.

1. Luxury Vehicles

While the allure of a brand-new, luxury vehicle can be tempting, a high-end car purchase is not a wise investment before retirement. These cars often come with high maintenance costs, insurance premiums, and significant depreciation. Opting for a more modest, reliable vehicle can save you thousands, which can be channeled into your retirement fund.

2. Oversized Homes

Downsizing your living space can be a smart move as you near retirement. Larger homes not only come with heftier price tags but also higher ongoing expenses like taxes, utilities, and maintenance. A smaller, more manageable home can reduce your financial burden and provide a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Timeshares and Vacation Properties

While owning a vacation property or timeshare may seem like a dream, these can be financial traps. They come with regular maintenance fees, are difficult to sell, and don’t always appreciate. Additionally, as your mobility and travel preferences change in retirement, these properties may become less useful.

4. High-Risk Investments

As retirement approaches, it’s advisable to shift your investment strategy to focus on preserving capital rather than aggressive growth. High-risk investments can lead to significant losses, which you might not have the time to recoup. Safer investment options can provide more stability for your retirement fund.

5. Expensive Hobbies or Club Memberships

Expensive hobbies, like golf club memberships or boating, can drain your savings quickly. While it’s important to enjoy life, consider hobbies that are both fulfilling and financially sustainable. Remember that your retirement income might not support such expensive pastimes.

6. Extravagant Vacations

While traveling is a wonderful way to spend time, extravagant vacations right before retirement can strain your finances. Opting for budget-friendly travel options can satisfy your wanderlust without jeopardizing your retirement savings.

7. Unnecessary Home Renovations

While maintaining your home is important, avoid lavish renovations that won’t necessarily increase the value of your home. Focus on essential repairs and improvements that maintain or slightly increase your home’s value.

8. Technology Upgrades

Constantly upgrading to the latest technology can be an expensive habit. As you approach retirement, consider whether each new gadget is a necessity or a luxury. Remember, technology becomes outdated quickly, and constant upgrades can become a significant expense.

9. Luxury Goods and Designer Clothing

Reevaluate your spending on luxury goods and designer clothing. These items are often overpriced and lose value quickly. It’s better to invest in quality, timeless pieces.

Are You Retirement Ready?

10. Loans to Family or Friends

While helping loved ones is important, avoid giving out large sums of money or loans as retirement nears. These loans are often not repaid and can negatively impact your retirement funds.

The Bottom Line

Preparing for retirement involves not only saving and investing wisely but also being mindful of your spending habits. Avoiding these costly purchases can help secure your financial future and allow you to enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

5 Common Myths About 401(k)s

Retirement

5 Common Myths About 401(k)s

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How the Gig Economy Is Reshaping Retirement Planning

Retirement

How the Gig Economy Is Reshaping Retirement Planning

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Places in Nebraska for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Best Places in Nebraska for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security Checks

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Can You Retire by Age 60 With $800,000 Savings?

Retirement

Can You Retire by Age 60 With $800,000 Savings?

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Is Living Off Dividends the Right Retirement Plan for You?

Retirement

Is Living Off Dividends the Right Retirement Plan for You?

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Retirement

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Do You Really Want To Retire Early? Ask Yourself These Questions

Retirement

Do You Really Want To Retire Early? Ask Yourself These Questions

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Want To Work in Retirement? 5 Jobs for Retirees That Feel Like a Vacation

Retirement

Want To Work in Retirement? 5 Jobs for Retirees That Feel Like a Vacation

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Want To Make Nearly $5,000 a Month on Social Security in 2024 and Beyond? Here’s What It Takes

Social Security

Want To Make Nearly $5,000 a Month on Social Security in 2024 and Beyond? Here's What It Takes

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are 9 Retirement Planning Tips for Freelancers

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are 9 Retirement Planning Tips for Freelancers

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Social Security

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: This Poorly Understood Rule Could Reduce Your Benefits — What You Need To Know

Social Security

Social Security: This Poorly Understood Rule Could Reduce Your Benefits -- What You Need To Know

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Empty Nesters Should Avoid Buying These 6 Things To Boost Retirement Savings

Retirement

Empty Nesters Should Avoid Buying These 6 Things To Boost Retirement Savings

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Most Important Numbers To Know About Social Security In 2024

Social Security

7 Most Important Numbers To Know About Social Security In 2024

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!