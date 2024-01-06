10 Things You Should Avoid Buying Before Retirement

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement is a phase in life that requires careful planning and financial prudence. Each year, retirees should expect to spend between 55% and 80% of what they earned during their working years, according to Fidelity.

As you approach this milestone, it’s important to manage your finances wisely to ensure your golden years are comfortable. While it’s essential to focus on what you should save for, it’s equally important to know what not to buy before retirement. Here are some items and investments you should consider avoiding as you prepare for the next phase in your life.

1. Luxury Vehicles

While the allure of a brand-new, luxury vehicle can be tempting, a high-end car purchase is not a wise investment before retirement. These cars often come with high maintenance costs, insurance premiums, and significant depreciation. Opting for a more modest, reliable vehicle can save you thousands, which can be channeled into your retirement fund.

2. Oversized Homes

Downsizing your living space can be a smart move as you near retirement. Larger homes not only come with heftier price tags but also higher ongoing expenses like taxes, utilities, and maintenance. A smaller, more manageable home can reduce your financial burden and provide a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.

3. Timeshares and Vacation Properties

While owning a vacation property or timeshare may seem like a dream, these can be financial traps. They come with regular maintenance fees, are difficult to sell, and don’t always appreciate. Additionally, as your mobility and travel preferences change in retirement, these properties may become less useful.

4. High-Risk Investments

As retirement approaches, it’s advisable to shift your investment strategy to focus on preserving capital rather than aggressive growth. High-risk investments can lead to significant losses, which you might not have the time to recoup. Safer investment options can provide more stability for your retirement fund.

5. Expensive Hobbies or Club Memberships

Expensive hobbies, like golf club memberships or boating, can drain your savings quickly. While it’s important to enjoy life, consider hobbies that are both fulfilling and financially sustainable. Remember that your retirement income might not support such expensive pastimes.

6. Extravagant Vacations

While traveling is a wonderful way to spend time, extravagant vacations right before retirement can strain your finances. Opting for budget-friendly travel options can satisfy your wanderlust without jeopardizing your retirement savings.

7. Unnecessary Home Renovations

While maintaining your home is important, avoid lavish renovations that won’t necessarily increase the value of your home. Focus on essential repairs and improvements that maintain or slightly increase your home’s value.

8. Technology Upgrades

Constantly upgrading to the latest technology can be an expensive habit. As you approach retirement, consider whether each new gadget is a necessity or a luxury. Remember, technology becomes outdated quickly, and constant upgrades can become a significant expense.

9. Luxury Goods and Designer Clothing

Reevaluate your spending on luxury goods and designer clothing. These items are often overpriced and lose value quickly. It’s better to invest in quality, timeless pieces.

10. Loans to Family or Friends

While helping loved ones is important, avoid giving out large sums of money or loans as retirement nears. These loans are often not repaid and can negatively impact your retirement funds.

The Bottom Line

Preparing for retirement involves not only saving and investing wisely but also being mindful of your spending habits. Avoiding these costly purchases can help secure your financial future and allow you to enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

