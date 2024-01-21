15 Best Cities To Retire in 2024

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Choosing a city to move to after you retire is an important decision. But if Naples, Florida, or Tucson, Arizona, don’t suit, consider these destinations, rated the top cities to retire in 2024 by U.S. News and World Report.

15. Manchester, New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire, is the largest metro area in New Hampshire, and the state’s lack of income and sales tax makes it an appealing destination for retirees. If your retirement plans include interesting day trips, Manchester is less than 100 miles from Boston and Portland, Maine, and just over 150 miles from Burlington, Vermont. One drawback to Manchester is that it’s cold, but you won’t have to shovel snow before you go to work!

14. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Indiana isn’t a state that comes immediately to mind when considering retirement locales, but Fort Wayne may be a good choice. With a median home price under $250,000 and a median monthly rent of less than $900, retirees on a budget can live comfortably in Fort Wayne. If you want access to a larger city, Indianapolis is about 130 miles away.

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The City of Brotherly Love is one of the largest cities on this list so that you can find just about anything here – nightlife, world-class dining, theater, live music, and more. Philadelphia also has a lot of history, with the Liberty Bell being just the start. Living right in the city is relatively affordable, with a median home price of just over $300,000 and a median rent of less than $1,250. Quality healthcare is also readily available, as it is in most major metropolitan areas.

12. Tampa, Florida

Tampa is on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and its metropolitan area includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater. This part of the Sunshine State is popular among retirees for its mild weather. The median home price is among the highest on this list at just over $425,000 but rents are affordable at just under $1,250. Healthcare in Tampa received a lower rating than many of the northern cities on the list, so keep that in mind.

11. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan, which provides much of the city’s character. Because it’s a college town, there are art galleries, bars and restaurants, and, of course, sporting events galore. Ann Arbor boasts significant green space, with parks all across the city. There’s a Summer Art Street Fair that art fans won’t want to miss. And if you want a bigger-city experience, Detroit is less than an hour’s drive away. The median home price is slightly higher than many cities on this list at just over $400,000, but rents are reasonable, with a median of just over $1,200.

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The first thing that comes to mind when considering Pittsburgh is usually ‘steel,’ although the mills have been closed here for some time. What has replaced them is a modern city with plenty of green space and outdoor activities. There are plenty of museums, art galleries and restaurants to sample. If you’re a sports fan, Pittsburgh has several pro sports teams about which residents are passionate. If you’re not a sports fan, you probably will be after living in Pittsburgh for a while. Housing here is very affordable – you can rent for an average of under $900 per month or buy a house for an average of just over $200,000.

9. Youngstown, Ohio

Once a thriving steel town, Youngstown, Ohio, is undergoing a bit of a transformation, with restaurants and art galleries taking over what were once abandoned factories. There’s an extensive parks system for outdoor enthusiasts. If you’re looking for big-city entertainment, you can get to Pittsburgh or Cleveland in about an hour.

8. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is the highest-ranking Florida city on this list, which may come as a surprise. Although you can still drive on the beach, this city is now known for a lot more than fast cars. The downtown area has live music, theater, bars, and restaurants. The cost of housing is relatively affordable, with a median home price of $375,000, and median rent of just under $1,200. However, Daytona Beach got a healthcare rating of 5.5; if quality affordable healthcare is important to you, you may want to look elsewhere.

7. York, Pennsylvania

History buffs may want to look into York, Pennsylvania for their retirement location.

The Continental Congress was once located here, where the Articles of Confederation were drafted. Today, York appeals to retirees for its moderate housing costs – median rent is just over $1,000 per month, and the median home price is under $250,000. Located in the central part of the state, York is about two hours from Philadelphia and three and a half hours from Pittsburgh.

6. New York City, New York

You may be surprised to see New York City on this list, since it’s not typically considered a retirement destination. But the Big Apple got a perfect score (10) for healthcare, which offset its housing affordability ranking (4.1). If you are a true city person with a hefty retirement account, you may want to consider New York. Remember, you don’t have to live in midtown Manhattan – housing is much more affordable in the other boroughs. The affordable, reliable public transportation system means you can easily get to Times Square or Central Park when you want to, even if you live in Brooklyn or the Bronx.

5. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown is the third-largest city in Pennsylvania and was once well-known for its mills and manufacturing. Many buildings that were once used for these industries are now apartments and lofts, but they retain their classic architecture. Allentown has several distinct neighborhoods, many known for the arts, restaurants, and sports venues.

4. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Located in northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton is closer to New York state than it is to Philadelphia. It was a hub for iron and steel industries in the 1800s and 1900s, and the neighborhoods that sprang up around the city at that time still give this metro area a small-town feel. The reasonable cost of housing in Scranton makes it attractive to retirees – the median monthly rent is less than $850, and the median home price is just over $225,000. Living in Scranton, you can get to Philadelphia in a little over two hours, and to New York City in about the same amount of time.

3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is west of Philadelphia, about an hour and a half drive from Center City. The city is surrounded by both suburbs and agricultural land, and the area is home to several large corporations. There’s a lot of variety in Lancaster, and the city has recently become known for its arts, music and restaurant scene.

2. Reading, Pennsylvania

Reading, Pennsylvania, was an industrial center in the late 1800s and early 1900s but has undergone many changes since then. Its moderate housing costs – a median rent of less than $1,000 and a median home price of $225,000 – make it a good place to retire. The quality of health care in the area is also important. Reading is close to Philadelphia as well as Amish country.

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg is the state capital and is ranked the best city to retire to in 2024. It’s a day trip away from Philadelphia and a weekend trip away from New York City and Washington, D.C. But there are enough things to do in Harrisburg to keep you busy if you want to stay close to home.

Riverfront Park, along the Susquehanna River, is a great place for outdoor recreation and hosts many local events. Amish Country and Hershey Park are also nearby. The median monthly rent in Harrisburg is just over $1,000, and the median home price is less than $250,000, making it one of the more affordable East Coast cities.

Harrisburg’s climate is varied, making a great choice for those who want to enjoy all four seasons. Average temperatures in winter are around 32o, but in the summer, the average climbs to the low 70s.

Best State to Retire in 2024

If you’re looking for the best state to retire in 2024, it shouldn’t be hard to figure out where you should be heading. Eight of the top 15 cities for retiring in 2024 are in Pennsylvania, so just about anywhere in the Keystone State should put you in a good place to live out your golden years.

