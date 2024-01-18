Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

6 Top European Locations U.S. Retirees Will Flee to in 2024

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Calle de Alcala in Madrid, Spain.
holgs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Europe continues to charm U.S. retirees with its rich history, diverse cultures, and scenic beauty. With 2024 upon us, let’s explore six top European destinations that American retirees are increasingly considering for their golden years.

Spain: A Festive Melting Pot

Spain remains a favorite, with its blend of modern cities, historic charm, and vibrant cultures. Places like Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia offer a high-quality life with affordable living costs. The country is celebrated for its healthcare, cuisine, and history. However, adjusting to the late Spanish lifestyle and language barriers in non-urban areas might require some effort.

Portugal: Affordable European Charm

Despite recent changes to its Golden Visa program, Portugal still beckons retirees with its mild climate, low cost of living, and excellent healthcare system. Ranked as one of the safest countries globally, Portugal offers a peaceful retirement. However, the growing backlash against foreign settlers, particularly in Lisbon, poses a challenge.

The Netherlands: Biking and Wellness Haven

Known for its cycling culture and robust education system, the Netherlands offers a great blend of active lifestyle and social benefits. The introduction of a tax cap for highly skilled workers could be a downside for some. The high cost of living and the dreary winter weather are factors to consider.

Germany: Robust Economy and Rich Culture

As the EU’s largest economy, Germany attracts retirees with its strong job market, universal healthcare, and generous social benefits. The country is family-friendly, offering great benefits for children. The language barrier and lack of certain American conveniences might be minor drawbacks.

Italy: La Dolce Vita

Italy’s allure lies in its scenic beauty, rich history, and cultural depth. The healthcare system is commendable, and the general friendliness of locals adds to its charm. Challenges include limited job prospects and a complex bureaucratic system.

France: Fashion, Food, and More

France offers an enticing mix of cultural richness, excellent healthcare, and a favorable work-life balance. The country is known for its social benefits, including numerous public holidays. However, high income and social taxes, along with language barriers outside major cities, are factors to consider.

Each of these European destinations offers unique experiences and lifestyles. For retirees planning to move in 2024, it’s crucial to weigh the pros and cons to find the perfect fit for their retirement dreams.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

