8 Cheap Places to Retire in Europe Where Residents Speak English

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Retiring abroad is a dream for many Americans and the reasons to make the international leap can vary. Whether it’s the quest for greener or more exotic pastures, the search for adventures or to have better costs of living, many retirees are deciding to relocate overseas to enjoy their golden years. But other factors can also come into play, such as the language barrier.

Fortunately, there are many places in Europe where residents speak English, making the transition easier for these Americans who are leaving in droves.

To put this in context, USA Today reported that in 2022, 443,546 retired Americans were receiving Social Security benefits while living abroad, according to the Social Security Administration. That was nearly double the amount from 1999 when 219,504 retired workers received Social Security benefits while living in a foreign country.

In terms of costs of living, while in the U.S., the average retiree spends $4,345 on monthly expenses, costs are much lower in many European locales, according to Insider Monkey.

Here are some of the most affordable cities in Europe for English speakers.

Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal is one of the cheapest English-speaking countries to retire to, with individual expat retirees living as low as $2,000 per month, according to Insider Monkey.  English is highly spoken in Lisbon and the surrounding towns.

Rome, Italy

According to Insider Monkey, Rome is home to English speakers having medium-level proficiency in speaking English. In turn, it is possible to get by without learning Italian. The cost of living in Italy is, on average, 19.7% lower than in the United States, according to Numbeo.

Oslo, Norway

Oslo not only has many English-speaking residents but also offers excellent healthcare, according to Insider Monkey. Plus, Oslo is 20.1% less expensive than New York, while rents are on average, a whopping 66.2% lower than in New York.

Paris, France

The City of Light attracts many expats, so it’s also easy to live in Paris for English speakers. However, as Insider Monkey noted, Parisians appreciate it if you make an effort to speak French. As for costs of living, Paris is 24.8% less expensive than New York, according to Numbeo.

Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki is one of the best places to retire in Europe for English speakers as it is one of the most proficient English-speaking places, according to Insider Monkey. And it’s much cheaper than New York, for instance, as it’s 31.1% less expensive, according to Numbeo.

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw is also at the top of the list as one of the best places to retire in Europe for English speakers, as it ranks 10th among the most highly proficient regions in Europe, Insider Monkey noted. The city is also 54.1% less expensive than New York, Numbeo found.

Brussels, Belgium

Brussels is a “thriving expat community,” according to Insider Monkey and is very popular among English-speaking people. The city is 33.2% less expensive than New York, while rents are, on average, 70.2% lower than in New York, according to Numbeo.

Madrid, Spain

There are an “abundance of English-speaking communities,” in Spain, Madrid being one of them, Insider Monkey noted. And when it comes to costs of living, Madrid is 48.1% less expensive than New York, according to Numbeo.

