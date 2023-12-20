Advertiser Disclosure
Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

3 min Read
By Heather Taylor

Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees

In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
  • Median Home Price: $226,500
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,050

Pensacola, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $200,800
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,046

Naples, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $345,000
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,374

Asheville, North Carolina

  • Taxes: No tax on income from Social Security
  • Median Home Price: $278,750
  • Median Monthly Rent: $953

Sarasota, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $387,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,259
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
  • Median Home Price: $298,800
  • Median Monthly Rent: $970

Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
  • Median Home Price: $270,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,161

Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $339,100
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,127

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
  • Median Home Price: $448,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,197

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $445,360
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,135

Austin, Texas

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $504,270
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,326

Lakeland, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $304,270
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,014

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $394,400
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,188

Melbourne, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $217,400
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,111

