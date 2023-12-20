Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees.

In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.