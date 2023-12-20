Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States
Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees.
In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
- Median Home Price: $226,500
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,050
Pensacola, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $200,800
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,046
Naples, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $345,000
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,374
Asheville, North Carolina
- Taxes: No tax on income from Social Security
- Median Home Price: $278,750
- Median Monthly Rent: $953
Sarasota, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $387,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,259
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
- Median Home Price: $298,800
- Median Monthly Rent: $970
Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
- Median Home Price: $270,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,161
Daytona Beach, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $339,100
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,127
Charleston, South Carolina
- Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
- Median Home Price: $448,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,197
Nashville, Tennessee
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $445,360
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,135
Austin, Texas
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $504,270
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,326
Lakeland, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $304,270
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,014
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $394,400
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,188
Melbourne, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $217,400
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,111
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.