Dave Ramsey: How To Figure Out If You Can Retire Early

Are you dreaming of retiring early and escaping the daily grind? You’re not alone. Whether you’re eyeing an early exit from the workforce or considering joining the growing FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early), the allure of early retirement is stronger than ever. But before you start packing your bags for that beachside retirement villa, let’s dive into what it really takes to make early retirement a reality. Here’s a look at Dave Ramsey’s advice.

What To Consider Before Thinking About Early Retirement

Sure, the idea of jet-setting around the world or sipping cocktails on a tropical beach sounds enticing, but before you get too carried away with early retirement fantasies, let’s get a few things straight.

Ramsey says it’s essential to follow the Baby Steps. These are tried-and-true financial principles that lay the groundwork for financial freedom. Before you start dreaming of early retirement, make sure you’ve tackled debt and built up your emergency fund. Ramsey also recommends a pause on investing.

“You shouldn’t be doing any investing of any kind if you’re trying to get out of debt or don’t have enough money in your emergency fund,” said Ramsey on his blog. “If that’s where you’re at, pause contributions (temporarily) to your retirement accounts and any saving you were doing for early retirement.”

Why? Because without a solid financial foundation, early retirement could quickly turn into a financial nightmare. Imagine dipping into your retirement savings to cover unexpected expenses or emergencies. You don’t want to go down that road.

Once you’ve checked off the Baby Steps, then–and only then–should you start thinking about early retirement. Remember, there are no shortcuts to financial success.

Can I Retire Early? Three Early Retirement Options

So, you’ve got your financial house in order, and early retirement is on the horizon. But what does early retirement actually look like? Here are three different paths to early retirement.

Option 1: Semi-Retire at Age 55

Picture working part-time at a bookstore, running your dream coffee shop, or pursuing your passion at a nonprofit–all while enjoying the freedom of early retirement. That’s the beauty of semi-retirement. By earning enough to cover living expenses without touching your retirement fund, you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Option 2: Retire Fully at Age 60

Maybe you’re not quite ready to hang up your hat entirely, but you’re itching to enjoy your retirement savings while still having the energy to pursue your dreams. Retiring fully at age 60 gives you the chance to step away from the workforce and embrace the good life a little earlier.

Option 3: Build a Bridge Account

Are you looking to retire ASAP? A bridge account could be the solution. By saving enough money outside of your retirement accounts to bridge the gap between early retirement and age 59 1/2 (when you can access retirement funds penalty-free), you can make early retirement a reality.

How to Retire Early

Ready to turn your early retirement dreams into reality? Here’s how to make it happen:

Maximize tax-advantaged retirement plans from the start of your career to leverage compound growth.

Pay off your mortgage early to slash expenses and boost your retirement savings.

Visualize your retirement dreams to stay motivated and focused on your goals.

Work with a financial professional to develop a personalized retirement plan tailored to your unique situation.

Is Early Retirement Worth It?

While early retirement may seem like the ultimate dream, it’s essential to consider whether it’s worth it. According to research, many early retirees find themselves returning to the workforce due to financial concerns or unmet expectations.

“Before you pop those champagne bottles at your early retirement party, make sure you have your finances in order,” said Ramsey. “‘[You should also] have a good idea of how you’ll be spending your time–because you’ll have lots of it.”

Before you take the plunge into early retirement, evaluate your financial readiness and consider the potential challenges and trade-offs involved. Remember, early retirement is more than just a numbers game–it’s about finding the right balance between financial security and personal fulfillment.

In the end, whether early retirement is worth it depends on your individual circumstances, goals, and priorities. So, before you make any decisions, take the time to assess your situation carefully and make a plan that aligns with your long-term objectives. After all, retirement is about more than just leaving the workforce–it’s about crafting a life you love on your own terms.

