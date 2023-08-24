Dave Ramsey’s 7 Baby Steps: Which Is Most Important for Your Money?

©Dave Ramsey

The road to financial independence can be long and winding, but it doesn’t have to be. Financial expert Dave Ramsey has developed a systematic approach called the 7 Baby Steps to help you navigate this journey. This method is not only about money management but also about changing your mindset toward wealth creation and financial security.

These steps are a structured, step-by-step plan designed to help individuals and families get out of debt, save money, and build wealth. But which of these steps is the most crucial for your money? The answer might surprise you.

Understanding the 7 Baby Steps

Ramsey’s Baby Steps are meant to help you gradually achieve financial freedom. The plan starts with saving $1,000 in a starter emergency fund. The next step is to pay off all debt by using the debt snowball method. This involves prioritizing the smallest debts first, while making minimum payments on larger debts.

After a starter emergency fund is established and debts have been repaid, it’s important to put away even more cash for emergencies. The third step is to save 3-6 months’ worth of expenses. Steps four through seven focus on investing, saving for college, paying off a mortgage early, and giving back to others.

The Most Important Baby Step

The Ramsey Show co-host Jade Warshaw says it’s important to be committed to the entire Baby Step plan. “You don’t do the baby steps based on the ones you think are your favorite, or the ones you think are going to be the most important. You choose to work the plan, or you choose not to work the plan,” Warshaw said during a recent episode. Co-host George Kamel echoed this sentiment, adding, “The most important [Baby Step] is the one you’re on.”

In essence, the importance of a baby step is not determined by its sequence or perceived impact. Rather, the most crucial step is the one you’re actively working on. Each step is designed to build upon the last, creating a solid financial foundation. Therefore, the focus should be on diligently completing each step in order, rather than rushing through or skipping steps to get to the ones that seem more significant.

An In-Depth Look at Each Step

Now that we’ve established the importance of working the plan, let’s explore each of these steps in more detail:

Baby Step 1: Save $1,000 for your starter emergency fund. The first step in this financial journey is to save $1,000 as quickly as possible. This initial saving acts as a safety net for unexpected expenses, helping to avoid debt accumulation. While many Americans lack the funds to cover an unforeseen expense, this starter emergency fund ensures you won’t be part of this statistic.

Baby Step 2: Pay off all debt using the debt snowball method. Once you’ve secured your starter emergency fund, the next step involves tackling your debts. Rather than focusing on interest rates, Ramsey’s debt snowball method calls for paying off debts from smallest to largest. This approach is designed to keep motivation high, paving the way for long-term financial success.

Baby Step 3: Save 3-6 months’ worth of expenses in a fully funded emergency fund. With debts cleared, the next step is to build a more substantial emergency fund. This fund should be enough to cover 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses, acting as a buffer against significant financial setbacks such as job loss or major unexpected expenses.

Baby Step 4: Invest 15% of your household income in retirement. The fourth step shifts the focus toward the future. Ramsey recommends setting aside 15% of your gross income for retirement. This disciplined approach lessens financial strain and reduces reliance on Social Security.

Baby Step 5: Save for your children’s college fund. If you have children, step five encourages setting up a college fund for them. Ramsey suggests using 529 college savings plans or Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) for this purpose. This step is all about planning for your children’s future without incurring substantial student loan debt.

Baby Step 6: Pay off your home early. This step involves paying off your home mortgage early. This frees up significant funds and brings you one step closer to complete financial freedom.

Baby Step 7: Build wealth and give. The final step in this journey is all about wealth creation and generosity. With no debt and a solid financial plan, you’ll be able to build wealth, give generously, and leave a lasting financial legacy.

The Power of Financial Freedom

While each baby step is important, the most crucial step is the one you’re currently working on. By following the plan diligently, each step brings you closer to financial freedom. Whether you’re saving your first $1,000, paying off debts, or building wealth, remember that every step is a significant stride toward your financial goals.

