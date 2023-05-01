New Study Shows Every Age Group Is Behind on Retirement Savings — 5 States Where It’s Easiest To Hit Benchmarks

Saving enough money for retirement has long been a challenge for Americans, and it doesn’t appear to be getting any easier. According to a new study by DollarGeek, which analyzed data from the Federal Reserve System’s Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), no age group is presently on track with their savings. The average American’s retirement savings are 32% behind where they should be, when measured against their salary.

What’s particularly concerning about the findings of this study is that it scaled Americans’ retirement savings against their income — meaning Americans have the means to be saving more for retirement… they’re just not doing it. “All generations need to realize the importance of saving and investing as soon as possible,” said Zina Kumok, personal finance expert at DollarGeek, in a press release. “It doesn’t matter if you only have $5 a paycheck — start putting money aside now.”

Certain states are doing better than others. Here’s a look at the states where it’s easiest to hit retirement savings benchmarks. It’s no coincidence that the states that are nearest to their target goals sport relatively affordable cost of living when compared to the national average.

The States Closest To Meeting Retirement Savings Target

Kansas

Folks in Kansas, where the cost of living is 12% lower than the national average according to RentCafe, is 17% away from target.

Iowa

In Iowa, residents are 20% away from target. This is a state that is more affordable in comparison to many other states. As RentCafe indicated, the cost of living is 9% lower than the national average.

Georgia

Georgians are 24% away from target. The Peach State has the fifth-lowest cost of living in the U.S., according to 2022 data from MERIC.

Michigan

In Michigan, folks are 27% away from target. Here, the cost of living is 3% lower than the national average, per RentCafe.

New Mexico

New Mexico residents are 28% away from target. Here, the cost of living is 5% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe.

The States Furthest From Meeting Retirement Savings Target

Note that states where the cost of living is higher are significantly more behind target. Oregon is 57% away from target, as is Massachusetts. California is 63% behind and New York is 70% behind. Hawaii — infamously expensive for retirees — is 80% away from target.

