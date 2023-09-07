Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How Should You Plan Your Retirement Savings If You Don’t Intend To Leave an Inheritance?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Retirement planning at home.
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite what you might have heard about retirement planning, it’s not a one-size-fits-all process. Numerous factors can play a part in how you go about saving for retirement, and one of those is whether you plan to leave an inheritance. Most financial experts advise taking care of your own needs first before worrying about leaving an inheritance behind, but not everyone heeds that advice.


3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Some retirees don’t have to spend much time thinking about it because they either don’t have heirs or don’t plan on leaving anything behind. If this is the case with you, then you should consider an immediate annuity.

As MarketWatch reported, an immediate annuity is an insurance contract that converts money into a pension, which will then guarantee an income stream for the rest of your life. This means you never have to worry about running out of money in retirement.

Are You Retirement Ready?

A blog on the Nationwide website described an immediate annuity as the “most basic type” of annuity. It essentially involves making a single lump-sum contribution that is converted into an income source for a lifetime, with withdrawals typically beginning within a year.

Some immediate annuity products might provide options for cost-of-living adjustments to protect against inflation, Nationwide noted. You might also find a liquidity feature that lets you make lump-sum withdrawals in the event of a financial emergency, though you might have to pay extra for this feature.

Another bonus: If you fund your immediate annuity with money you’ve already paid taxes on, you’ll have a source of income that’s “partially tax free,” according to Nationwide.

This might be an especially good time to buy annuities because the annuity market is tied to the bond market — and bonds are a good deal now due to rising interest rates. MarketWatch ran some numbers and found that a 65-year-old retiree with $2 million in savings can buy a lifetime annuity right now that would pay $12,740 a month — and that’s before you include Social Security income.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Meanwhile, if you find that you can’t spend all the money you have in your lifetime and don’t have anyone to leave an inheritance to, you might consider leaving some to charity. Here are a few options, according to Charles Schwab:

  • Charitable remainder trusts: As the donor, you can receive an immediate charitable deduction based on the present value of the cash or other property that is transferred to this irrevocable trust. You also receive an income stream from the trust, while a designated charity receives the remaining assets upon your death.
  • Donor-advised funds: With this type of fund, the donor makes an irrevocable, tax-deductible contribution of cash, securities or appreciated noncash assets. You can invest the funds for future potential growth and recommend grants to qualified 501(c)(3) charities at any time.
  • Private foundations: These foundations are typically founded by a family or an individual with an initial tax-deductible gift and are managed by a board of directors or trustees.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is ‘Longevity Literacy’ and How Can You Use It To Better Inform Your Retirement Saving?

Retirement

What Is 'Longevity Literacy' and How Can You Use It To Better Inform Your Retirement Saving?

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Creative Ways To Prepare Now If You’re Worried About the Future

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Creative Ways To Prepare Now If You're Worried About the Future

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

Social Security

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

Retirement

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Saved Too Much for Retirement: What I Wish I’d Done Instead

Retirement

I Saved Too Much for Retirement: What I Wish I'd Done Instead

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Things Boomers Should Consider Buying in Retirement

Retirement

3 Things Boomers Should Consider Buying in Retirement

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

Retirement

15 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says You Can Retire in 8 Years: Here’s How

Retirement

Jaspreet Singh Says You Can Retire in 8 Years: Here's How

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

Retirement

Here's the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key — and It’s Not $1 Million

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

Retirement

I'm a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Be Wealthy in Retirement? Hit These 7 Money Milestones Before Age 50

Retirement

Want To Be Wealthy in Retirement? Hit These 7 Money Milestones Before Age 50

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!