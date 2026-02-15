Retirement / Planning
Advertiser Disclosure

How Trump’s Tariffs and Trade Policy Impact Retirement Portfolios

3 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
United States President Donald J Trump participates in a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com / Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

If you’re more worried about your retirement money than your death, you’re in good company. According to a study from the Allianz Center for the Future of Retirement, nearly two in three Americans (64%) are more worried about going broke in retirement than dying.

If you’re wondering how President Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade policy impact retirement portfolios, GOBankingRates talked to some finance experts for their perspectives and advice.

Seeing the Bigger Picture

“Overall, there are both negative and positive impacts,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Quote.com. “And with something as important as your retirement financial security, the impact is a big deal.”

According to Musson, tariffs make people anxious, and that’s not good news for investments. She said investments in industries impacted by tariffs will be affected because consumer costs must rise, reducing consumer spending, or business costs must rise, reducing business profits.

“Investments in American manufacturing in specific industries will likely perform well because of tariffs,” Musson said. “While there is uncertainty and concern, you may be able to adjust your portfolio to benefit from tariffs rather than be hurt by them.”

Focusing on Long-Term Strategies

Marcus Sturdivant Sr., managing member of The ABC Squared, said when it comes to how Trump’s tariffs and trade policy impact retirement portfolios, the way they’re allocated, assets, risk tolerance and investment themes will change.

“For the sound investor — looking through the noise and fog, focused on earnings, interest rates, employment levels and blocking out the rhetoric — they’ll be okay if they’re positioned for a long-term retirement,” Sturdivant said. “Maybe increase some cash or income-earning positions, but if you are retired, chances are you are less exposed to the market and in a higher ‘protected’ position with your assets.”

Today's Top Offers

According to Sturdivant, Americans saw the playbook for Trump’s tariffs and trade policy in the outperformance of gold, international stocks, emerging markets and alternatives in 2025 as investors looked to diversify risk outside of the United States. 

“If 2026 plays out similarly to 2025 with a choppy, foggy first half and a clearer picture in the second half, I expect those retirees who stay invested and do not make major moves to see market-rate increases in their equities while taking income from their cash positions, allowing their equities time to recover,” Sturdivant said.

Realizing the Psychological Part

Sturdivant added he would be remiss not to mention the psychological part that could play into this. 

“For some reason, people think the stock market cares who is in office — here is a nugget, it does not,” Sturdivant added. “Historical returns show 7% to 9% returns over the duration of the stock market, that is red and blue administrations.” 

According to Sturdivant, it’s okay to invest in different themes and exclude items for personal reasons, but to include political beliefs will cost you green in the long run. 

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Today's Top Offers

You May Also Like

Kevin O’Leary’s Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

Retirement

Kevin O'Leary's Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Retirees Spend on Unexpected Expenses Each Year: Are You Prepared?

Retirement

Here's How Much Retirees Spend on Unexpected Expenses Each Year: Are You Prepared?

February 11, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

Social Security

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Certified Financial Planner: Here are 5 Best Retirement Perks You May Not Know You Qualify for 

Retirement

I'm a Certified Financial Planner: Here are 5 Best Retirement Perks You May Not Know You Qualify for 

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Calls This $1.6 Million 401(k) Rollover Move ‘Crazy’

Retirement

Suze Orman Calls This $1.6 Million 401(k) Rollover Move 'Crazy'

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT To Plan a $1 Million per Year Retirement Budget — Here’s What ‘Unlimited’ Really Buys

Retirement

I Asked ChatGPT To Plan a $1 Million per Year Retirement Budget -- Here's What 'Unlimited' Really Buys

February 11, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Little Luxuries Retirees Can Still Afford Without Guilt

Retirement

4 Little Luxuries Retirees Can Still Afford Without Guilt

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT If Roth Conversions Are Still Worth It in 2026 — Here’s What It Said

Retirement

I Asked ChatGPT If Roth Conversions Are Still Worth It in 2026 -- Here's What It Said

February 10, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban’s Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

Retirement

Mark Cuban's Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Social Security

Social Security's Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming -- Here's What It Means for You

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Things Responsible Retirees Always Buy for Their House

Retirement

3 Things Responsible Retirees Always Buy for Their House

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Age Most Current Retirees Started Collecting Social Security

Social Security

This Is the Age Most Current Retirees Started Collecting Social Security

February 10, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security in 2026

Social Security

3 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security in 2026

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Surprise Expenses Eat 10% of Retirees’ Yearly Income — How To Make Sure You Have Enough Cash

Retirement

Surprise Expenses Eat 10% of Retirees' Yearly Income -- How To Make Sure You Have Enough Cash

February 11, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page