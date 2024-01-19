Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

7 Jobs To Avoid if You’re Planning on Working in Retirement

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor

Retirement marks a significant transition in life, often associated with relaxation and the pursuit of long-held passions. However, many retirees choose to stay in the workforce for various reasons, including financial stability, the desire to stay active, or to engage in meaningful work.

While there are numerous opportunities for retirees, some jobs may not align well with the retirement lifestyle. Here are seven jobs that retirees might consider avoiding.

High-Stress Corporate Roles

Retirement is a time to reduce stress and enjoy life at a more relaxed pace. High-stress corporate roles, often characterized by tight deadlines, high stakes, and long hours, can be detrimental to a retiree’s health and well-being. These positions typically demand a level of commitment that might clash with the flexibility and leisure many retirees seek.

Physically Demanding Labor

Physical capabilities can change as one ages, making jobs that require heavy lifting, extensive standing, or rigorous manual labor less suitable for retirees. Such positions can pose health risks, including injuries and exacerbation of existing conditions. It’s advisable for retirees to look for jobs that are less physically taxing and more accommodating to their physical needs.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Jobs With Inflexible Hours

One of the perks of retirement is having control over your time. Jobs with inflexible schedules, such as shift work or roles that require being on-call, can significantly impinge on this newfound freedom. Retirees often benefit from jobs that offer part-time hours or flexible scheduling, allowing them to balance work with leisure and other interests.

Fast-Paced Retail or Customer Service

Jobs in high-traffic retail or customer service can be demanding, with constant interaction and sometimes challenging customers. While some retirees thrive in social environments, the fast pace and potential stress of dealing with difficult customers can be overwhelming. A better choice might be customer service roles with a slower pace or in specialized, less crowded settings.

Complex Freelance Gigs

Freelancing can offer great flexibility, but it also comes with uncertainties and complexities such as irregular income, client management, and self-marketing. Complex freelancing gigs, especially in highly competitive fields, may demand more energy and time than retirees are willing or able to invest.

Start-Up Ventures

Launching a start-up can be an exciting endeavor, but it’s also fraught with risk and requires a substantial time and financial investment. For retirees looking to enjoy their post-work years without the stress of a high-risk business venture, other more stable and less demanding options might be more appropriate.

Jobs With a Long Commute

A job that requires long hours of commuting can significantly eat into the leisure time of a retiree. Long commutes can be exhausting and costly, detracting from the overall quality of life. Jobs that are closer to home, or better yet, offer the flexibility to work remotely, are typically more conducive to the retirement lifestyle.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire in U.S. With Just $500K in Savings

Retirement

30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire in U.S. With Just $500K in Savings

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Top European Locations U.S. Retirees Will Flee to in 2024

Retirement

6 Top European Locations U.S. Retirees Will Flee to in 2024

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things To Look For in a Retirement Destination If You Want Your Savings To Last

Retirement

7 Things To Look For in a Retirement Destination If You Want Your Savings To Last

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

Retirement

The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Signs 2024 Social Security COLA Won’t Help You Much (or at All)

Social Security

10 Signs 2024 Social Security COLA Won't Help You Much (or at All)

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Live On Social Security Only: Here’s How I Get By

Social Security

I Live On Social Security Only: Here's How I Get By

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Benefits?

Social Security

Social Security: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Benefits?

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: Retirees Should Avoid These 20 States With High Taxes and High Cost of Living

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: Retirees Should Avoid These 20 States With High Taxes and High Cost of Living

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

Social Security

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Europe

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Europe

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: Don't Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Do You Need Saved to Retire Comfortably in Europe?

Retirement

How Much Money Do You Need Saved to Retire Comfortably in Europe?

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Florida Retirement Hotspots: How Much Each Actually Costs

Retirement

6 Florida Retirement Hotspots: How Much Each Actually Costs

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

FIRE or Traditional Retirement? Barbara Ginty Says To Plan for Both

Retirement

FIRE or Traditional Retirement? Barbara Ginty Says To Plan for Both

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 True Factors That Have Led to the Program’s Shortfall (and One Myth To Stop Believing)

Social Security

Social Security: 4 True Factors That Have Led to the Program's Shortfall (and One Myth To Stop Believing)

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!