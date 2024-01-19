7 Jobs To Avoid if You’re Planning on Working in Retirement
Retirement marks a significant transition in life, often associated with relaxation and the pursuit of long-held passions. However, many retirees choose to stay in the workforce for various reasons, including financial stability, the desire to stay active, or to engage in meaningful work.
While there are numerous opportunities for retirees, some jobs may not align well with the retirement lifestyle. Here are seven jobs that retirees might consider avoiding.
High-Stress Corporate Roles
Retirement is a time to reduce stress and enjoy life at a more relaxed pace. High-stress corporate roles, often characterized by tight deadlines, high stakes, and long hours, can be detrimental to a retiree’s health and well-being. These positions typically demand a level of commitment that might clash with the flexibility and leisure many retirees seek.
Physically Demanding Labor
Physical capabilities can change as one ages, making jobs that require heavy lifting, extensive standing, or rigorous manual labor less suitable for retirees. Such positions can pose health risks, including injuries and exacerbation of existing conditions. It’s advisable for retirees to look for jobs that are less physically taxing and more accommodating to their physical needs.
Jobs With Inflexible Hours
One of the perks of retirement is having control over your time. Jobs with inflexible schedules, such as shift work or roles that require being on-call, can significantly impinge on this newfound freedom. Retirees often benefit from jobs that offer part-time hours or flexible scheduling, allowing them to balance work with leisure and other interests.
Fast-Paced Retail or Customer Service
Jobs in high-traffic retail or customer service can be demanding, with constant interaction and sometimes challenging customers. While some retirees thrive in social environments, the fast pace and potential stress of dealing with difficult customers can be overwhelming. A better choice might be customer service roles with a slower pace or in specialized, less crowded settings.
Complex Freelance Gigs
Freelancing can offer great flexibility, but it also comes with uncertainties and complexities such as irregular income, client management, and self-marketing. Complex freelancing gigs, especially in highly competitive fields, may demand more energy and time than retirees are willing or able to invest.
Start-Up Ventures
Launching a start-up can be an exciting endeavor, but it’s also fraught with risk and requires a substantial time and financial investment. For retirees looking to enjoy their post-work years without the stress of a high-risk business venture, other more stable and less demanding options might be more appropriate.
Jobs With a Long Commute
A job that requires long hours of commuting can significantly eat into the leisure time of a retiree. Long commutes can be exhausting and costly, detracting from the overall quality of life. Jobs that are closer to home, or better yet, offer the flexibility to work remotely, are typically more conducive to the retirement lifestyle.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
