Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Pandemic Pushes More Americans To Enroll in Medicaid, Reaching Record High

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

June 22, 2021
A senior man of African descent is indoors in a hospital room.
FatCamera / Getty Images

A staggering 74 million Americans were covered by Medicaid amidst the pandemic — an all-time high, according to new federal figures. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released data Monday showing that from February 2020 through January 2021, Medicaid enrollment increased by 9.7 million. CNN noted that this was a 15.2% increase.

See: Women’s Confidence in Retirement Savings Hits All-Time Low Post-Pandemic
Find: Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

While more Americans did need the extra coverage due to the loss of jobs, income and health benefits, according to health officials and Medicaid experts, much of this increase was because of a rule change that was part of the first coronavirus relief law passed last year, The Washington Post pointed out.

States were given extra federal funds through the American Rescue Plan to help cover Medicaid costs. However, states needed to promise that they would maintain coverage for all individuals until the federal government ended the public health emergency.

Building Wealth

Economy Explained: National Debt and Deficit — How Does It Affect Me?

A majority of states have accepted this expansion, but 14 states are still holding out, according to CMS data. The Washington Post added that there are little public signs that this offer will motivate these states to change their position.

However, CNN mentioned that CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure told reporters last week that the agency is in talks with some states and will continue to encourage them to accept the expansion and work with the agency to tailor their programs. If these states expanded, an additional 4 million people could potentially enroll in Medicaid.

See: It Costs Nearly 90% More for Couples to Retire Today Than It Did in 2002
Learn: COVID-19 Blew Up Everyone’s Plans — Guess Which Generation Is Planning to Retire Even Earlier

The Biden administration stated that the coronavirus public health emergency will remain in effect through the end of the year. “We are seeing what a lifeline the Medicaid program is to so, so many Americans,” said Brooks-LaSure in an interview Monday, as reported by The Washington Post.

More From GOBankingRates:

Last updated: June 22, 2021

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Pandemic Pushes More Americans To Enroll in Medicaid, Reaching Record High
Close popup Live Richer Newsletter

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.