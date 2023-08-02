The Real Reason Inflation is Still So High — And How It’s Affecting Your Retirement Savings

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Inflation has always been a significant player in economic dialogues, but its prominence has grown even more in recent years. Many factors contribute to inflation, and its persistent high levels are beginning to worry consumers, investors, and policymakers alike.

More importantly, this phenomenon has significant implications for retirement savings, affecting the purchasing power of future dollars. Let’s explore why inflation is still so high and how it’s impacting your nest egg.

The Underlying Causes of Persistent High Inflation

Several intertwined factors are contributing to the stubbornly high inflation rates we’re witnessing today.

Post-Pandemic Economic Rebound: As economies rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for goods and services has surged. This sudden rebound, coupled with lingering supply chain disruptions, has led to a supply-demand imbalance, driving prices up. Increased Government Spending: Governments worldwide have released unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages to counter the pandemic’s economic fallout. While these measures were necessary, they have flooded the market with liquidity, contributing to inflationary pressures. Rising Commodity Prices: Commodity prices, especially for energy and raw materials, have been on the rise due to increased global demand and supply constraints. These rising costs are often passed on to consumers, resulting in higher inflation.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The Impact of High Inflation on Retirement Savings

Inflation can be a silent killer for retirement savings for several reasons:

Eroding Purchasing Power: A dollar saved today may not have the same purchasing power in the future due to inflation. This means that the nest egg you’re diligently building could buy less in retirement than you anticipate today. Real Return Reduction: The “real return” on your investments is the nominal return minus the inflation rate. When inflation is high, your real returns can be significantly reduced, slowing the growth of your retirement savings. Fixed-Income Investments’ Diminished Value: Many retirees rely on fixed-income investments, like bonds, for stable income. However, when inflation is high, the fixed returns from these investments lose purchasing power, impacting retirees’ lifestyle.

Strategies to Combat Inflation in Retirement Planning

Despite the challenges, there are several strategies to mitigate the impact of inflation on your retirement savings:

Invest in Inflation-Protected Securities: Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and I Bonds are types of investments that adjust with inflation, ensuring your investment’s purchasing power remains constant over time. Stock Market Investments: Historically, stocks have provided higher returns than inflation over the long term. While more volatile, including a portion of stocks in your portfolio can help offset inflation’s effects. Real Estate Investments: Real estate can be a good hedge against inflation. As property values and rents often rise with inflation, investing in real estate can provide inflation-protected income. Diversification: Diversifying your portfolio across various asset classes can help manage the risks associated with inflation. Delayed Social Security Benefits: If possible, consider delaying Social Security benefits. The longer you wait to claim (up to age 70), the higher your monthly benefits will be, helping offset inflation.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The persistence of high inflation can significantly affect your retirement savings, but proactive and informed financial planning can help you safeguard your future purchasing power.

Always consider inflation in your retirement planning process and adjust your investment strategy as necessary to stay ahead.

More From GOBankingRates

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.