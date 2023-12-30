Retirement Pitfall: Supporting Adult Children at the Cost of Stability

RgStudio / iStock.com

The golden years of retirement should be a time of comfort and financial stability, a period to enjoy the fruits of decades of hard work. However, for many retirees, this ideal scenario is disrupted by an increasingly common issue: the financial support of adult children. This trend is not just a small blip on the retirement radar; it’s a significant pitfall that can dramatically affect retirees’ financial health and well-being.

The Growing Trend

According to a recent Harris Poll survey conducted for Bloomberg, almost half of young adults reside with their parents. The data reveals that approximately 45% of individuals aged 18 to 29 are currently living in their family home.

Many retirees find themselves in this tough spot, caught between wanting to support their children and needing to safeguard their retirement funds. The reasons for this trend are multifaceted and often include the high cost of living, student debt, and challenges in the job market that many young adults face. As a result, parents are stepping in to help, sometimes at the cost of their own financial security.

The Impact on Retirement Stability

On average, parents provide financial assistance exceeding $1,400 per month, encompassing expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, cellphone bills, and groceries. Interestingly, parents who are within 10 years of retirement are contributing the most towards their adult children’s expenses, averaging around $2,100 monthly. Meanwhile, these parents are allocating only about $643 each month to their retirement savings, a figure that falls short of adequate retirement funding.

: Funds set aside for retirement are being diverted to help adult children with expenses like rent, groceries, or debt payments. This can significantly reduce the nest egg that retirees rely on for their own expenses. Delayed Retirement : Some parents find themselves working longer or coming out of retirement to support their adult children, which can take a physical and mental toll.

: Some parents find themselves working longer or coming out of retirement to support their adult children, which can take a physical and mental toll. Reduced Lifestyle: The additional financial burden can force retirees to cut back on their lifestyle, travel plans, or other activities they had planned for their retirement years.

Balancing Support with Financial Health

: It’s crucial to have open and honest conversations about finances with adult children. Setting clear boundaries on what kind of support you can offer – and for how long – is essential. Financial Education : Helping adult children become financially literate can empower them to manage their finances more effectively, reducing the need for parental support.

: Helping adult children become financially literate can empower them to manage their finances more effectively, reducing the need for parental support. Alternative Support Methods: Instead of providing direct financial aid, consider other ways to support your children, such as offering advice, helping them network, or assisting in job searches.

Long-Term Considerations

: Regularly assess your retirement plan to ensure you’re still on track to meet your financial goals, despite any extra support you’re providing. Seek Professional Advice : A financial advisor can offer guidance on balancing support for children with the need to protect your retirement savings.

: A financial advisor can offer guidance on balancing support for children with the need to protect your retirement savings. Prepare for Healthcare Costs: Remember that healthcare costs often rise as you age, so preserving funds for potential medical expenses is crucial.

In Conclusion

Supporting adult children is a noble gesture, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of your retirement stability. It’s a delicate balance, one that requires careful planning and open communication. By setting boundaries and focusing on long-term financial health, retirees can find a middle ground that supports their family without sacrificing their own financial security and retirement dreams. Remember, preparing your children to be financially independent is one of the best gifts you can give them — and yourself.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

