7 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Portugal

GUIMARAES, PORTUGAL - JULY 11: Toural Square (Largo do Toural) is one of the most central and important squares on July 11, 2014 in Guimaraes, Portugal.
One of the biggest decisions facing new retirees is where to spend their golden years. In the United States, that usually means going someplace warm like Florida or Arizona. In terms of overseas retirement destinations, Latin America and the Caribbean have long been popular regions, but Portugal also attracts many expat retirees because of its climate, scenery, culture and comparatively low cost of living.

Portugal is the most affordable country in Western Europe, according to the International Living website. Couples can “live well” on less than $30,000 a year while still soaking in the country’s rich history and culture, world-renowned cuisine, sunny beaches and walkable towns.

International Living took a look at affordable places to retire in Portugal based on expenses such as rent, utilities and basic health insurance. Here’s a look at seven places where costs are affordable enough to surprise even those on a tight budget, based on International Living’s research.

Setúbal

Setúbal is part of the greater Lisbon metro area, which means you have access to big-city amenities just a short train ride away. Among the highlights is the Praça do Bocage, Setúbal’s main plaza. The Sado River flows runs through the town center and just to the east are hills of the Serra da Arrábida and beaches of the Portinho da Arrábida. A couple can live well here for about $29,000 a year.

Guimarães

This former Roman city is considered Portugal’s birthplace and has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous sites include a 10th-century castle, making it a popular day trip from Lisbon. International Living describes Guimarães as a “walkable city although a bit hilly,” with summers that are “short, warm, dry, and mostly sunny,” and winters that are “chilly, wet, and partly cloudy.” A couple can live well in Guimarães for $2,300 a month or $27,600 a year.

Braga             

Here is another Portuguese city heavily influenced by early Roman occupation, reflected in its architecture and landscape. Famous sites include the Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, a sacred pilgrimage site that sits on a hill and is accessed by either a “spectacular staircase” or the world’s oldest water-powered funicular. Braga is located in the north of the country, about 20 miles inland from the wind-surfing destination of Esposende. Braga is also home to a diverse population and the University of Minho. A couple can “live nicely” for $2,200 a month or $26,000 a year.

Portimão

This “coastal gem” is described by International Living as a “more affordable option” in Portugal’s southernmost Algarve region. It was originally a fishing village and ship-building hub because it is located where the Arade River meets the Atlantic Ocean. You can expect hot, dry summers and mild winters in Portimão, along with the “picturesque” Praia da Rocha beach. It can be a challenge finding long-term rentals in this region, but if you do, you can live comfortably for around $2,500 a month or $30,000 a year.

Mafra

Mafra is a city of 76,000 residents located about 30 minutes northwest of Lisbon International Airport. You can expect to find tree-lined streets and plenty of green spaces to enjoy during the “warm, dry and sunny” summers. Winters tend to be rainy, with temperatures that can range from below 40 degrees to above 90. Mafra is also home to Portugal’s National Palace, built in 1717. A couple can live well here on about $2,400 a month or $28,800 a year.

Coimbra

Portugal’s former capital, Coimbra is located about two hours north of Lisbon and boasts one of the oldest continually operating universities in Europe. It’s a busy, mid-sized city with a population of 144,000 spread over 123 square miles. There is an active expat community in the area along with plenty of tourists and students, so English is widely spoken. A couple can live comfortably in Coimbra for about $2,400 a month or $28,000 a year.

Caldas da Rainha

This city’s name translates into “the Queen’s baths” and was so named because its thermal spring was discovered by Queen Leonor in the 15th century. Caldas da Rainha, located an hour north of Lisbon, is the “perfect place” to stroll through gardens, have lunch with friends or paddle a tiny boat across the duck pond. Just a short drive away is the Medieval walled city of Obidos, which hosts numerous festivals throughout the year. A couple can live well here for about $2,100 a month or $25,000 a year.

