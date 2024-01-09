Boomers Beware: The Downsides of Hinging Your Retirement Entirely on Social Security

hsyncoban / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As Baby Boomers approach retirement, many envision Social Security as a key component of their financial stability. However, hinging retirement entirely on Social Security benefits is fraught with challenges. A Transamerica study showing that the median retirement savings of baby boomers was $144,000 as of 2020, which amounts to less than three years of median household spending.

The worrying part is that boomers are still far and away the wealthiest of all generations. According to Transamerica, the estimated median retirement savings for all workers was $50,000. Gen Xers had median savings of $64,000, while millennials had median savings of $23,000. This could cause issues if with baby boomers if relying completely on social security is on your agenda. Let’s delve more into why relying solely on Social Security may not be the safest retirement strategy.

1. Inadequate Replacement of Pre-Retirement Income

Social Security was designed to replace only a portion of your pre-retirement income. For most retirees, it covers just about 40% of their previous earnings. Those accustomed to a higher standard of living may find this insufficient, leading to a significant lifestyle downgrade in their golden years.

2. The Reality of Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs)

Although Social Security benefits are adjusted for inflation through COLAs, these increases often don’t keep pace with the actual rise in living expenses, particularly healthcare costs. As a result, the purchasing power of Social Security benefits can diminish over time, potentially impacting retirees’ ability to cope with inflation.

3. The Uncertain Future of Social Security

With demographic shifts leading to fewer workers supporting more retirees, the Social Security Trust Fund faces financial challenges. Without legislative changes, the fund is projected to deplete its reserves by the mid-2030s, possibly resulting in reduced benefit payments.

4. Social Security and Healthcare Costs

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), “the government pays a portion — about 75% — of the Part B premium, and the beneficiary pays the remaining 25%.”Healthcare is a major expense in retirement, but as you can see Medicare doesn’t cover everything. Many retirees are surprised by the out-of-pocket costs for healthcare, which Social Security may not adequately cover, leading to financial strain.

5. Limited Flexibility and Control

Relying solely on Social Security limits financial flexibility. It offers little room for handling unexpected expenses like home repairs or medical emergencies. Without additional savings or income sources, such scenarios can significantly strain a retiree’s budget.

6. Delayed Benefits for Increased Payments

While you can start receiving Social Security benefits at 62, taking them before your full retirement age results in permanently reduced payments. Delaying benefits increases your monthly payout, but not everyone can afford to wait, especially those without other income sources.

7. Tax Implications

Depending on your overall income and where you live, your Social Security benefits may be subject to federal and possibly state taxes, reducing the net amount you receive.

Conclusion: Diversifying Retirement Income

For a more secure retirement, it’s advisable to view Social Security as just one part of a broader strategy. Diversifying your retirement income through savings, investments, pensions, or even part-time work can provide a larger safety net for your retirement plans.

