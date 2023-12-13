Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Thinking of Gifting a Holiday Car This Christmas? Here’s Why It’s Not a Good Idea This Year

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
New car gift. New white car with red gift ribbon. stock photo
Vitali Laurentsik / iStock.com

When it comes to holiday excitement, few things can top unwrapping a small box on Christmas morning to find a car key inside, then sprinting to the driveway to see a shiny new car all wrapped up in a bow.

Normally, gifting a car in December can be a smart move (if you can afford it) because many dealers reduce prices to clear old inventory off the lot. But these are not normal times in the auto industry, and gifting a car this year could be a mistake.

December car sales “tend to be higher” than the monthly average for the rest of the year, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data cited by the Automoblog website. Between 2005 and 2021, December auto sales were 8.28% higher than the average monthly sales for the corresponding year.

Separate research from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found that new car prices in December also were lower than the yearly average in six out of the 12 years from 2010 to 2021, Automoblog reported.

But while buying a new car as a holiday gift might sound like a good idea, it can be problematic — especially in 2023, with car prices near record highs and rising interest rates pushing monthly car payments even higher. For these reasons, “now is just not a great time” to buy a car unless you have to, according to Automoblog.

That hasn’t stopped a lot of people from dreaming about being gifted a car this holiday season. A recent survey of 1,004 U.S. adults conducted by Extreme Terrain found that more than four in 10 Americans (44%) “wish” for a car gift this year. Among the other key takeaways:

  • Fifty percent of those wanting a gifted car prefer an electric vehicle (EV), signaling a “strong eco-conscious shift.”
  • Americans planning to buy a car this holiday season are eyeing Toyotas the most (43%).
  • Only one-third of people in relationships would trust a partner to buy a car for them as a surprise gift.
  • Thirty-four percent of survey respondents have bought a car during the holiday season, with nearly 1 in 10 feeling buyer’s remorse.
Are You Retirement Ready?

That last part — buyer’s remorse — is also a recurrent theme when it comes to gifting someone a car over the holidays. No matter how good your intentions when gifting a car, people tend to have very specific ideas about what they want in one.

“Buying a car is a process and a personal thing, so it’s usually best to leave it to the person,” Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Consolidation, told Automoblog. “There’s a good chance you’ll get it wrong and the person you’re buying for won’t have the kind of vehicle they really want.”

The best move is to consult with someone first before buying them a car. This might spoil the surprise, but you’ll improve your chances of getting the right vehicle.

“Before purchasing a car as a Christmas gift, be sure you know what the person wants in a car,” Seuthe said. “Find out what features and styles that the giftee prefers so that you’re spending money on something they actually will appreciate.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

Social Security

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Social Security

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Scams Could Become More Prevalent Thanks to AI — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security Scams Could Become More Prevalent Thanks to AI -- Here's Why

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here’s What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

Social Security

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here's What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: Why Millennials Shouldn’t Rely on Collecting Social Security

Social Security

Robert Kiyosaki: Why Millennials Shouldn't Rely on Collecting Social Security

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

December 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: These 5 Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: These 5 Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Social Security Making ‘Promises It Can’t Keep?’ How One Prominent 2024 Presidential Candidate Plans To Address Headwinds

Social Security

Is Social Security Making 'Promises It Can't Keep?' How One Prominent 2024 Presidential Candidate Plans To Address Headwinds

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden Claims Opposition Will Cut Social Security by 13% — But Doing Nothing Would Slash Benefits by 23%

Social Security

Biden Claims Opposition Will Cut Social Security by 13% -- But Doing Nothing Would Slash Benefits by 23%

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Latest Social Security Scam To Steal Retirees’ Information Involves Faux Teamup of Joe Biden and Snoop Dogg — No, Really

Social Security

Latest Social Security Scam To Steal Retirees' Information Involves Faux Teamup of Joe Biden and Snoop Dogg -- No, Really

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!