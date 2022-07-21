Scam Alert: Social Security Spending Card for Adults Over 51 Are Not Being Sent

The latest scam is claiming that adults over the age of 51 can get a spending card through certain government programs. However, no programs exist and Social Security benefits are limited to certain groups, reports Reuters.

These scams have been posted on Facebook, and read: “Inflation is creeping up on everyone! Last night I was watching the news. I learned that adults over 51 can receive $$$ in additional spending for groceries and expenses. Click Below to Claim.”

The posts also include images of a Social Security Administration sign and a card labeled “food card.” According to Reuters, a link takes users to a page that says: “Time Sensitive: Claim Your FREE 2022 Medicare $$$ Spending Card For Free Groceries!”

The posts also reference Medicare Advantage Flex Cards, which are not distributed by Medicare. Reuters noted that while legitimate insurance companies offer this benefit, they require all beneficiaries to select their Medicare Advantage Plans.

Reuters added that comments on the posts include: “I don’t believe this,” “Who has received a card?” and “This is bull.”

Scammers are looking for new ways to steal money, data and personal information, federal authorities say. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said users should be wary of phishing messages, unfamiliar attachments or ads and also recommend that the public utilize two-factor authentication to all their accounts, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Scams will also try to trick people with a sense of urgency, typically that someone has to send money, sign in to an account or give out their information as soon as possible. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that this would not be the case with legitimate organizations.

