Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

AARP Offering Free Social Security Web Seminar and Certified Planning — Here’s How To Register by March 29

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

Seniors who depend on Social Security for a large percentage of their retirement income need a full understanding of how to make the most of the program and maximize their benefits. The AARP aims to help by offering a free webinar that explores how benefits work and how to make smarter choices.

See: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online
Find: 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

Anyone interested in attending the webinar needs to register by Mar. 29, 2022. Among the topics to be discussed, according to the AARP website:

  • The impact of claiming Social Security benefits too early
  • Understanding earnings limits and other work considerations
  • Making the most of survivor benefits
  • How claiming age and the 10-year marriage rule affects spousal benefits
  • Understanding the intersection between Social Security and Medicare and the impact of late Medicare enrollment
  • Where to find guidance to help make informed decisions as you plan for the future
Retire Comfortably

Volunteer Certified Financial Planners will be available to answer calls and provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are restricted to 10 minutes per caller, and limited appointments are available.

You can sign up for the webinar by going to the AARP’s registration page. You’ll be asked to provide your name, email address and zip code, and agree to the terms of use and privacy policy.

The seminar comes during a period of rapid enrollment in Social Security as more boomers hit retirement age.

See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Find: The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

More than 65 million people, or roughly one in six U.S. residents, collected Social Security benefits in January 2022, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Older adults make up about 80% of beneficiaries, with the rest either receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or classified as young survivors of deceased workers.

About half of older Social Security recipients get at least 50% of their income from the program.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.