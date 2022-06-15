Social Security Administration Adds LGBTQ+ Page to Website for Pride Month

DavidsAdventures / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite similar reliance on Social Security and high poverty rates for income support, LGBTQ+ senior couples were not equally eligible to claim Social Security benefits until 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a judgment in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case.

The case defended the constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry in all states and have their marriage recognized by other states. This decision made it possible for more same-sex couples and their families to benefit from the Social Security Administration’s various programs.

To “acknowledge and honor the contributions made by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) community,” the Social Security Administration (SSA) has added a new Social Security for LGBTQ+ People landing page to its website plus a redesigned Same-Sex Couples benefits page for Pride Month and beyond.

The resources for LGBTQ+ individuals on the SSA site include information on same-sex couples and gender identity, plus a lot on survivors’ benefits.

Per the SSA, you may qualify for survivors benefits if you meet either of the following:

If you were married at the time of your partner’s death if unconstitutional state laws hadn’t prevented you from marrying.

You were married longer, but unconstitutional state laws prevented you from marrying sooner.

Unlike retirement, spouse’s, Medicare, disability or SSI benefits for LGBTQ+ people, the application for survivors benefits is not available online. If you think you may be entitled to benefits, the SSA recommends contacting it at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or via your nearest Social Security office.

