Social Security Administration Offers a New Way to Request a SS Card

The Social Security Administration has made it easier to request a new Social Security card.

You can start by visiting the Social Security Number and Card page, where you’ll be asked several questions to determine whether you can:

Complete the application process online

Start the application process online and then bring any required documents to your local SS office to complete the application

If you need to visit an SS office, complete the online application and print and save the online control number. Bring the online control number and other required documents to your local office within 45 days to finish your application. You can find your local office using the SSA’s Office Locator.

Check in at the kiosk once you arrive and then meet with an employee to verify the information you gave online and hand over your documents for review.

Once you complete the application online or in person, the SS card will be mailed after your application is processed. According to the SSA, this can take between seven and 10 business days.

Before visiting your local office, make sure to check the office’s status through the Social Security Administration’s Office Closings and Emergencies page. Offices are typically the business in the mornings, early in the week and during the beginning of every month. The SSA also encourages all visitors to schedule an appointment in advance.

