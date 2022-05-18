Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you may also be eligible for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. To make it even easier, when you apply for SSI, the Social Security Administration (SSA) also allows you to apply for your state’s SNAP to save time.

SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which work just like credit or debit cards. Most major grocery store chains and retailers — like Target or Walmart, for example — accept EBT cards to purchase SNAP-eligible items. Eligible items are typically food items that can be prepared at home (or seeds to plant and later provide food), excluding food that is hot when sold or other prepared meals.

SSI provides benefits to those with limited income and resources. SSI is also for certain people who are 65 or older, and those who are blind or have disabilities.

While your SNAP benefit amount depends on your household income and size, the basic monthly SSI payment for 2022 is the same nationwide — $841 for one person or $1,261 for a couple.

If your household is applying for SSI or already receiving SSI, the SSA will:

Help you complete your SNAP application over the phone. Call 1-800-772-1213, or TTY 1-800-325-0778 if you’re deaf or hard of hearing.

Help you complete the application in person if you have a scheduled appointment.

Mail you a SNAP application if requested.

Send your completed application to your local SNAP office for you.

All other applicants can take or send their application to their local SNAP office — or apply online through their state’s benefits portal.

According to the SSA, you can find your local SNAP office (or apply online) by visiting the Food and Nutrition Service’s SNAP State Directory of Resources website. You can also call the SNAP information line at 1-800-221-5689.

