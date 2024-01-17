Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Cuts: Retirees Should Avoid These 20 States With High Taxes and High Cost of Living

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

As retirees grapple with the prospect of reduced Social Security benefits and modest cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), choosing an affordable place to live is more crucial than ever. With Social Security trust funds depleting and only a 3.2% COLA for 2024, retirees must be strategic about their living expenses.

To find the statistics for these states, tax data was sourced from Tax Foundation‘s tax rates for each state and state cost of living data from Missouri Economic Research and Information Center‘s annual cost of living. Data has then been combined and calculated by ChatGPT to compile an accurate list for retirees. Here are the 20 states with a combination of high living costs, high tax rates, and/or both that retirees might want to avoid:

1. California

With a high cost of living ($92,093 annually) and a sales tax rate of 7.25%, California’s financial demands can be challenging for retirees relying on Social Security.

2. New York

Known for its high living expenses ($90,018 annually) and a 4% sales tax rate, combined with significant local taxes, New York can be a tough place for retirees on a fixed income.

3. Hawaii

The most expensive state with annual expenditures of $123,148 and a relatively moderate sales tax rate of 4%, but the overall cost can be prohibitive.

4. Massachusetts

High living costs ($100,191 annually) coupled with a 6.25% sales tax make Massachusetts a less ideal choice for cost-conscious retirees.

5. Maryland

With annual expenditures of $82,991 and a 6% sales tax, Maryland ranks high on the list of states to reconsider for retirement.

6. Connecticut

Its annual cost of living ($78,172) and a 6.35% sales tax rate make Connecticut a challenging state for retirees.

7. Washington

Despite having no state income tax, its high living costs ($76,432 annually) and a 6.5% sales tax rate can strain retiree budgets.

8. New Jersey

With a cost of living at $75,227 and a 6.63% sales tax rate, New Jersey can be an expensive option for retirees.

9. Rhode Island

Its annual expenditures of $75,562 and a 7% sales tax make it one of the costlier states for retirees.

10. Vermont

Known for its high cost of living ($77,570 annually) and a 6% sales tax rate, Vermont can be a challenging place for retirees on a budget.

11. Oregon

While it has no sales tax, Oregon’s high living costs ($81,117 annually) still pose a financial challenge.

12. Alaska

Despite no state sales tax, Alaska’s high living costs ($84,731 annually) can be daunting for retirees.

13. Colorado

With annual costs of $70,007 and a 2.9% sales tax rate, Colorado’s overall living expenses can add up quickly.

14. Delaware

No sales tax but higher living costs ($70,676 annually) make Delaware a less favorable retirement destination.

15. Florida

Although popular among retirees, its annual living cost of $68,802 and a 6% sales tax rate can be burdensome.

16. Minnesota

With a 6.88% sales tax and living costs at $65,255 annually, Minnesota can be a costly state for retirees.

17. Pennsylvania

Its cost of living ($65,723 annually) and a 6% sales tax rate make Pennsylvania a state to consider carefully for retirees.

18. Virginia

With annual expenditures of $68,802 and a 5.3% sales tax rate, Virginia’s cost of living can stretch a retiree’s budget.

19. Maine

High living costs ($77,168 annually) coupled with a 5.5% sales tax rate make Maine a challenging state for retirees.

20. Louisiana

Though it has relatively lower living costs ($62,645 annually), its high sales tax rate of 4.45% can add up, especially considering additional local taxes.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

