Social Security Cuts: Retirees Should Avoid These 20 States With High Taxes and High Cost of Living

As retirees grapple with the prospect of reduced Social Security benefits and modest cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), choosing an affordable place to live is more crucial than ever. With Social Security trust funds depleting and only a 3.2% COLA for 2024, retirees must be strategic about their living expenses.

To find the statistics for these states, tax data was sourced from Tax Foundation‘s tax rates for each state and state cost of living data from Missouri Economic Research and Information Center‘s annual cost of living. Data has then been combined and calculated by ChatGPT to compile an accurate list for retirees. Here are the 20 states with a combination of high living costs, high tax rates, and/or both that retirees might want to avoid: