When Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payments Will Arrive in June 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically paid out on the first of every month, unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the Social Security Administration’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, June’s payments are set to go out on Wednesday, June 1.

SSI provides monthly benefits to disabled and blind adults and children with low income and resources. SSI benefits are also sent to people age 65 and older who have low income and resources. The SSA says some states and territories may supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments, as well.

For 2022, the federal benefit rate is $841 for an individual and $1,261 for a couple, but the exact amount may vary based on your income, living arrangements and other factors.

Many people who are eligible for SSI may also qualify for Social Security benefits and food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SSI and Social Security are administered by the SSA, while SNAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and administered at the state level.

SSI beneficiaries receiving direct deposits should see their payments on June 1. If you typically receive paper checks, the SSA says to wait three mailing days before checking on the status of your payment if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date.

