Social Security Offices: How Can I Find One Near Me?

With Social Security offices expected to open back up on March 30, it’s a good idea to find your local office in case you need help.

Social Security in-person appointments have been largely limited for the past year and a half. In order to obtain one, you’ve had to call your local office, speak to a Social Security employee who is oftentimes teleworking, and receive an appointment if you qualify. However, appointments have been reserved for people of high need — in the case of issues with new applications for benefits, for example.

The Social Security Administration and unions representing the agency’s workers agreed last month to reopen more than 1,200 offices contingent on pandemic conditions. Bargaining is set to end by March 1, which would then allow 30 days for the agency to plan its reentry, The New York Times reported.

Once Social Security offices reopen, they will once again allow walk-in service. In order to find your local Social Security office, you can click here to go to the office locator page. Once you land on the main page, simply enter your Zip code This will give you your nearest office address and telephone number, as well as a list of other local agencies that can assist you with welfare, housing, meal services and other support services.

Social Security field offices mainly handle claims for retirement benefits and Medicare, although they can also assist with applications for disability insurance through Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, both of which are administered through the SSA.

