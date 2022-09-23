Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: Why Police and Teachers Get Reduced Benefits and How That May Change

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

senior high school teacher teaching group of students in classroom.
michaeljung / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Millions of Americans who worked in public sector jobs could see a boost in their Social Security benefits in the future.

See: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?
Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why

On Sept. 20, a congressional committee voted for a bill that, if passed, would nullify existing rules that reduce benefits for certain public workers — including teachers, firefighters, police and government employees. The bill, called the Social Security Fairness Act, was submitted to the House of Representatives by the House Ways and Means Committee.

As it stands, the Social Security Act includes two rules that reduce benefits for public servants: the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).

The WEP reduces Social Security checks for retirees who are eligible for benefits based on past work, but who simultaneously received a public pension from employment not covered by Social Security. The GPO reduces spousal benefits for surviving spouses who are also recipients of government pensions.

Both rules would be repealed if the Social Security Fairness Act is passed, putting more cash in the pockets of affected retirees.

Retire Comfortably

The Social Security Fairness Act received bipartisan support, with 300 co-sponsors out of the 435 reps who voted.

But whether the bill will be passed remains to be seen, as it would cost roughly $150 billion over 10 years per Emerson Sprick, policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center, who spoke with CNBC about the proposal.

Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
More: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

The main problem with the proposal as it stands is that it doesn’t explain how it would address Social Security’s solvency crisis. According to the Congressional Research Service, projections show that Social Security will be unable to pay out due benefits in full and on schedule as soon as 2035.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Retire Comfortably

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.